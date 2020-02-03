RelatedPosts No Content Available

Smartec Electronics Limited commonly known as Hisense Uganda has upgraded its products warranty from three to five years.

The new warranty covers products like LED TVs , chest freezers, chillers, fridges and air conditioners.

While unveiling the offers on Monday, Hisense Uganda Sales & Marketing Manager Moin Mohammed told the media that for a customer to benefit from the warranty, he/she must present proof of purchase [original warranty card and a receipt] of the product to their offices in Bugolobi.

Mr Mohammed said they opted to upgrade the warranty because they want their customers to have more confidence in their products.

“As Hisense we cater for all classes of people. For example we have 24 inch TVs,60 litres fridges which are relatively cheap compared to other brands. It means that even the low class can be able to have our products in their homes. And more important they will be sure that in case of any fault with the item, they have a favourable warranty of five years,” said Mr Mohammed.

However, he said there are some factors which make the warranty null and void.

“Faults caused by power fluctuations and physical damages make the warranty void. This is because we believe in the quality of our products.

“The warranty offer is continuous unless when we come up with a better deal,” Mr Mohammed further disclosed.

Patrick Sande, Hisense Uganda Head Office Showroom Manager said by increasing the warranty to five years is one of the ways of appreciating their customers.

“Repairing requires some money but us at Hisense Uganda we don’t want our customers to incur those costs in case of faults. That’s why we decided to increase warranty on our products. In fact offering warranties has increased our sales which puts us in the top five brands in the country, ” Mr Sande asserted.

Adding, “We don’t tell our customers stories; in case we fail to repair the product we offer a guarantee by exchanging the old item for a new one.”

Ivan Kakembo, the Assistant Marketing manager at Hisense Uganda said, “The warranty begins today and therefore products purchased before the official launch of the new offer will remain at three years and one year for washing and small appliances.”

What the new warranty covers:

-A shift from three upwards to five years on items like LED TVs, Chest Freezers, Chillers, Fridges and Air conditioners.

-A shift from one year warranty to three years warranty on washing machines.

-30 months cover of LED TV panels.

-Smartphones and other small appliances will remain at one-year warranty.

-One-year cover for Air conditioners installed by external technicians.