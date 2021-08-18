As Minister for Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda continues bulldozing corrupt officials in her ministry, she has paid an impromptu visit to the offices of the Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC) at Kyadondo Road, Kampala. Watchdog has learned.

The Minister was accompanied by officials from the Office of the President and Kampala Central Division Residential City Commissioner (RCC) Hud Hussein.

Although content of the meeting is very scanty, it is reported that Babalanda, a key member of President Museveni’s “Fishermen” cabinet was at the Kyadondo based establishment’s offices as part of her ongoing operations to clean the Ministry as per her commitment to cleaning the image of the Presidency as per her take over speech in July.

The interaction which was purely closed to the media is reportedly part of a string of measures driven towards weeding out corruption, administrative inefficiencies, and poor service delivery from the office of the President.

The visit comes just a day after another one to Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) in Entebbe yesterday, where she suspended the Corporation’s Board of Directors and all procurement activities and asked officials implicated to return the stolen funds within five days or risk imprisonment if investigations find them culpable.

A fortnight ago, the Minister ordered for drastic changes in the management structures at the Uganda AIDS Commission which included scrapping some committees which were fattening expenses on one side while slowing decision making and implementation of the Commission’s programs.

In her July inaugural speech as Minister, Babalanda emphasized that she would use a zero-tolerance to corruption and inefficiency in executing her mandate.