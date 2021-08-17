The Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examination results will be released this Friday.

The has been confirmed by the Ministry of Education Spokesperson Patrick Muinda.

Muinda said before the official release,the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will on Wednesday first brief the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni on the performance of candidates who sat for UACE in 2020.

This is in line with the mandate of the Board. The UNEB delegation will be led by the Chairperson of the Board, Prof. Mary J.N. Okwakol and the UNEB Executive Director Dan N. Odongo.

“UNEB will be briefing the Minister of Education and Sports on the UACE2020 results on Wednesday, 18th August 2021. Thereafter, the date for releasing of the results will be communicated,” the Ministry of Education wrote on Monday.

However, Muinda was non-committal of the venue for the release of the exams, saying the minister and UNEB will first agree on this.

A total of 98,393 learners sat for UACE examinations in April this year. Of these 57,264 were female.