The Bufumbira East Member of Parliament Dr James Nsaba Buturo has rewarded the best 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) performers from his constituency with Mattresses.

The mattresses were received by 24 students who only passed in grade one.

The scientific event happened at Tourland cottages in Kisoro on Thursday.

According to Dr Nsaba Buturo, he thought it was paramount to reward

those with first grade to motivate other students.

“Rewarding best performers increases competitiveness and hence better

results. I call upon other leaders to join me and reward better students in their areas, ” Dr Buturo said.

He attributed the good performance among students in his constituency

on teachers, parents and students good relationship.

Among the rewarded include 11 students from St. Gertrude girl’s secondary school, 5 from Great Land secondary school, 3 from Kabami secondary school, 3 from Mutolere boy’s secondary while two are from Bufumbira Adventists vocational school.

Dr. Nsaba Buturo the distributed mattresses are worth 2,160,000 million shillings.