Last Friday, 16th October 2020 i got the privilege of attending the awesome, amazing and scientific launch and opening of Kigambira Safari Lodge in Lake Mburo National Park. Having gone through the thorough health procedures which are recommended by the World Health Organisation against Covid-19 (wearing of masks, hand washing, sanitising, registering our phone contacts), we were very warmly welcomed at the clearly safe site.

To me, it was an event of hope. Hope because of the tough and anxious times most of the world presently finds itself in.

The event was graced and opened by the chief guest, Hon. Tom Butime who is Uganda’s Minister for Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities. A stanza of Uganda’s National anthem reminded us that we were located in a space globally known as the Republic of Uganda. The East African anthem reminded us of an interconnectedness and interdependence with the neighbouring countries.

The ambassadors of France and Belgium to Uganda and several other people of public influence were also present.

The Lodge’s site is by Lake Kigambira which is one of the five lakes found in Lake Mburo National Park. There are several animal species: impalas, kobs, buffalos, warthogs, etc. The majestic zebra seems to be major feature of the park. There are also loads of bird species. We were told that there was only one lion.

Apart from the wildlife, there is immense silence which is the most ideal environment increasingly needed in our busy, noisy and polluted world.

Being at the site, i sensed beyond any doubts that there have been lots of discussions, time, creativity, networking and imagination–not to mention intellectual freedom and a keen interest in preserving the beauty and unity of creation– invested to put the magnificent place up.

The event further showed me that resilient minds and hearts which are grounded and steeped in reality can dream and achieve so much even in heavily disruptive times such as these unleashed by Covid-19.

The guests were treated to a generous and splendid lunch with a variety of food and beverage. We all left the site in awe and in wonder. It seems hospitality and freedom are some of the qualities which money cannot buy, to borrow an idea from Michael Sandel’s classic book, What Money Can’t Buy.

By local standards, accommodation Kigambira Safari Lodge is still very dear. There is no doubt that the proprietors invested in the eco-friendly safari lodge so much, and that therefore they naturally need to recover the resources ploughed into the immense project which is growing and expanding. I wish them a flourishing hospitality business.

I am going to let my friends and acquaintances know about this new place so that anyone interested and able may start saving up in view of visits to this pristine location in Uganda.

Anyone interested in a trip to Lake Mburo National Park and interested in Kigambira Safari Lodge, may look up the websites or phone to book a visit.