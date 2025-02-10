There are many development partners, stakeholders and government technocrats who refuse to acknowledge that, despite implementing numerous climate change projects in the Karamoja subregion, their interventions lack critical thinking and critical analysis. Why? Because since 1894, and even after independence in 1962, drought has remained a significant issue in Karamoja (Dyson-Hudson, 1966; Mamdani, 1982; Mukisa et al., 2023).

To provide a historical context, in 1968, the Rockefeller Brothers hired Dr. Mary Jean Aerni to conduct a study in Karamoja. Her empirical findings described the Karamoja people as being “handicapped” by the harsh conditions of drought (Mamdani, 1982; Mukisa et al., 2023). In fact, if a critical thinker was to analyse the current climate conditions in Karamoja during December, January, and February each year, one would likely agree with the assessment made by Dr. Mary Jean Aerni. Consider the recent outbreak of fires caused by climate change in Lorengedwat, Nabilatuk district.

These fires resulted in the burning of homesteads with foodstuffs inside. While various reasons are given for the cause of the fires, climate change experts attribute them to the extreme temperatures experienced during those months. One may wonder, do government agencies, development partners, and other stakeholders in climate change in Uganda, apply critical thinking, and critical analysis while planning for the effects of climate change? Critical thinking and critical analysis are more crucial in understanding what actions to take than relying solely on post disaster management approaches, which are common in the Karamoja subregion.

Some people may ask, “What does the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) staff suggest? Are there no adaptation or mitigation interventions for drought in Karamoja?” While there may be interventions, Iam highlighting the lack of critical thinking and critical analysis regarding the recurring drought issue. This problem is not new; it is as old as mankind. How do I know? From my PhD study on climate change in Karamoja from 2018 to 2022.

Therefore, in order to address the devastating effects of recurring droughts in Karamoja, which are causing immense suffering for an already vulnerable population, I urge donors, government, NGOs, and other stakeholders to apply critical thinking and critical analysis in tackling this issue.

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)- Executive Director for Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC). Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com