The festive season is here and the fever is now so high that Chloroquine can’t cool it down. People have saved for a year and plan to celebrate this Xmas like never before. In my village, Christmas is actually called Kuriisa Amaani, literally meaning eating a lot. And indeed it’s about more eating and drinking than celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Women get new clothes, cows lose their lives as well as other edible animals. Kampala people get a chance to excite the locals, displace them from their places in church and ask for Visa Machines at local brew bars. Interesting times!

Time flies when people are having fun and days will be fast spent, culminating into a dry January. For those who will be spoilt of choice between goat meat, chicken or beef throughout the festive season, January will be here and we shall be eating posho and peas. We shall have effectively completed the cycle from eating the young of chicken now (read eggs especially in Rolex) as we save for Christmas, to eating Chicken in Christmas and then eating like chicken in January. That’s a full circle!

Remember children will be going back to school in early January and that is stress on its own. To survive and live through January without serious challenges, here are my 5 steps to survival and it appears to work fine. Maybe you can try it.

a) It’s Jesus’ birthday, not mine.

There is no reason I should make Christmas like a do or die. It’s a good day to engage with family and relax but it’s not the end of the world. Once I have reduced its importance, then I don’t have to spend like my life depends on it. It’s a normal day indeed and it will pass very quickly. So no pressure! Not from me or people around me. It’s good to teach them so that they don’t stress you.

b) Pay the Jan dues now;

We know January can easily become ‘Jan Worry’. We know the big tasks ahead. So, before we kill ourselves with food and drink, I clear the rent issues, clear school fees and even stock on dry rations. That way, you are sure, shelter, food and education, the basic needs of man are guaranteed . Then I can spend it in peace.

C) Budget;

Unlike the government, you have no option of going to parliament with a supplementary budget. It’s, therefore, important that your budget is well thought through to cover everything, essential. Whatever is outside the budget gets ignored. Then spend according to plan. It would be good to pay via mobile money or visa and only the money budgeted is loaded to the card or visa to avoid the glitters of the sales people. If you don’t have a budget, you will buy everything on promotion, spend like a don during those after mass/service auctions and then fail to get fuel to Kampala after the festive season.

D) Self Preservation first;

I am told that the first thing taught to revolutionary commanders is to preserve themselves first. We can’t finish the issues of the world. People will come up with all sorts of problems. Sickness, capital and court cases among others. Well, you are not Jesus. You can’t save everyone. Try to save your January, first. Emphasize but remember to keep to C.

E) Go when they are coming, come when they are going Transport is one big cost. The roads will be jammed. Even the bridges will fail. Driving long journeys in a jam can be costly. So, why suffer.For those moving by public means, fares will be triple because everyone is going upcountry but very cheap on return journeys because the buses literally come empty.

So, plan well and leave on the 25th or 26th. Fares will be almost half. Then return around 31st December when others are going for New Years to kyalo. You won’t lose much.

What other tricks do you use to survive January Blues?