When Robinah Nabbanja was appointed Prime Minister, my first reaction was surprise and wonder, why of all people, her? then after thinking about it, I was compelled to wonder why not her? after all!

Ugandans have the bad tendency of despising and Judging people on account of looks, age, tribe, sex, level of education, etc,

Starting out as a young lawyer, I remember so many people who couldn’t even dare instruct me on account of the suits I dressed in then, others, because I was skinny, ako akafanana bwekatyo kanaasobola? Ugandans never judge/rate people on the content of their head. It is the looks and appearances that matter to Ugandans. Right from the president (in 1980) , Dr. Besigye ( in 2001 elections, “Naye oyo nga atunula bubi!”), Bobi Wine (oyo omunywi we njaga), etc!

But let’s be honest, being a PM in Uganda is not something special, because a PM only provides political leadership. PMs office has the technical staff who provide the technical support and guide the technical decisions. Uganda has a National Planning Authority, packed with highly qualified staff to come up with plans and goals for the development of the country. It’s not the job of Ministers, be they Prime, Cabinet or State ministers.

Consequently you don’t have to be a great thinker of the caliber of Aristotle or Fredrich Nietzsche to be a good PM. I remember the jokes cracked about Cosmas Adyebo, who now many are saying was a great guy, “that one learned of his appointment while on a pot of Malwa, Bamusanga Ku nsuwa ya Malwa! They would scoff and titter.

But if it’s about providing political leadership, having been an MP and Minister, Nabbanja has the necessary experience to provide the political leadership necessary.

Yet again the problems of the average Ugandan are where to get the next meal, 10k to clear a hospital bill, a lost goat or chicken and those Ugandans don’t speak too much English. Those people haven’t seen any problem with Nabbanja, because, from the few I have spoken to, they don’t judge her capacity on her looks/ dressing or how much and how sophisticated her English is.

But I have noted, those who are being harsh on her appointment are those whose problem is to steal money to build “another” housing complex or buy another big car, the kind who judge others on the basis of what brand of shirt they dress in, car they drive or hotel/restaurant they eat at.

I still think, the real Ugandans are represented by the kinds of Nabbanja, Segirinya, Kato Lubwama, etc, because it is they, who truly live with them and understand them and act on their problems.

For now, let’s give Nabbanja the benefit of doubt, as we should give everyone one else who is starting out, because, until we give one a chance, we cannot know one’s competence.

Keep safe, maintain SOPs, wish you all luck.

