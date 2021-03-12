Government through UNEB released a programme for UCE and PLE candidates for their final exams at the start of February 2021.

26 February was given as the date for final briefing and 01 March, 2021 as the date for the start of S4 final exams.

The Hippos (U-20) team departed for the AFCON tournament in Mauritania around the 09 Feb.

For perspective, my son Alden Nsubuga is a PLE (P7) candidate this year. He reported back to school early February to get ready for the finals. He is a footballer.

I am shocked and almost scandalized that there are parents who allowed their S4 candidates to go to Mauritania for a 1 month ‘adventure’ instead of sitting for their UCE exams.

They are now crying foul and blaming government for their poor parenting skills and lack of knowledge.

1). Parents had a choice. Their children to sit for UCE exams or to take a trip to Mauritania for 3 weeks. Seven parents chose a plane ride. That’s what their children have been studying for the last 4 years – a plane ride!

The U-20 team would have played the tournament with or without their children. But who was going to sit for their children’s exams?

2). Talent and football journey. William Nkemba, Mujib Kasule, Robert Aloro, Edgar Watson, Segonga Mohammed. Do these names ring a bell? Accomplished international footballers who read their books. Did they miss their UCE exams for football?

3). Who says that it is their kids who were supposed to make our nation proud? 75% of Ugandan population is youth!!

4) A special schools programme to support national team players? Nonsense!

I almost refused to return to school (delayed by one month) for my A-Level because I wanted to pursue a football career through KCC FC’s youth team. But I was too bright and my mum put it in black and white for me ; “If you are my son, you are going to go back to school. You can always find football after.” I didn’t fulfil my dream of taking up football as a profession but i’ve lived my football passion all my life as a football writer, commentator, pundit, activist and fan. Football is my life to this day and yet I’ve had a successful professional career in other fields.

It comes down to the parent. Not government, not the student but THE PARENT. Such parents deserve no sympathy. They have gotten what they deserve. What their children deserve. They exchanged 4 years of high school for a plane ride.

My 2 pence.