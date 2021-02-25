One of the lies that the opposition tell to the public is the lie about poverty. I have heard most of them say that the NRM has made Ugandans poor. Funny enough as they make that statement, they drive on tarmac roads put up by the government to go a radio set up in the time of NRM to tell Ugandans that the government has done nothing and made them poor.

Unfortunately some of our people take them serious maybe because Government doesn’t have people to counter some of those falsehoods. Actually in telling lies so many youth have been misled, when you ask them, they will tell you that the NRM is the worst Government they have ever seen.

President Museveni told us recently, that before NRM came to power there was no Government program of immunizing children and that’s how so many children died in the past regimes. Dr Ruhakana Rugunda while in the ministry of health pioneered the first program of immunizing children against the six killer disease and that’s how Uganda has emerged as one of the Countries with the youngest population in the world.

Kyagulanyi bought an armoured car that has since then became the talk of town and the topic in the media. I have seen youth especially the NUP Supporters posing for pictures with it. An armoured vehicle is not owned by everyone and it costs millions of money that most people can’t get. However that vehicle is not the only asset that Kyagulanyi has, the car is added on a number of other expensive things owned by the youthful former Presidential Candidate.

However funny enough, even when all that is known Kyagulanyi will continue to hold the microphone and say that the government has made the youth of Uganda poor. He doesn’t tell them how he made all that money to become one of the most successful people in the country and in the world. In some countries having a lot of money and assets is a threat to the Government however in Uganda a very citizen is allowed to do whatever they want to make money and be rich.

President Museveni in one of his recent addresses to the nation advised the youth of Uganda to work hard and be rich like Bobi wine, I think that was the best advise. Instead of spending time arguing about Kyagulanyi’s car let the youth be inspired to work hard and be successful like Kyagulanyi. This would actually help them to know the goodness of the Government in power and the incumbent president. However it shocks and also disturbs me to find that Bobi Wine never advises the youth to work hard and be like him he instead tells them that the government is bad and that Museveni is the worst President in the world. That’s how the youth have developed the habit of insulting the President on media and also abusing whoever stands up to defend or Support the Government in power.

As they do so however, Kyagulanyi keeps getting his Monthly salary as an incumbent MP and his businesses protected by the government in power keeps on bringing in more money and no wonder him and the family never spends a month without going to U .S for a holiday in expensive tourism sites.

The poverty talk that Kyagulanyi and other opposition politicians front is meant to mislead the people of Uganda. It’s an intended move may be to help them win Support of the people. In any case most opposition Politicians have made themselves too rich even more than those in the Government, they however find fun in mocking Ugandans and reminding them how they’re poor.

I wish Ugandans could challenge them to declare their assets and also stop riding on fooling Ugandans. We will build a strong country and clean Politics if we adopt the strategy of telling truth instead of lies and propaganda. Ugandans should also start asking Politicians to explain which efforts they have put alongside the Government to solve the problem of poverty. Riding in an expensive armoured vehicle to go and tell the youth that the government has made them poor is a highest level of mockery and it’s an insult.

The writer is a deputy RDC for Kitagwenda District.