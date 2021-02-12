RE: THE MITIMA GYAKALUBA TETULINA BITENGO GENERATION

Mr. President, drones and guns won’t solve the current problems being faced by Ugandans. The bitterness that majority of our youth are containing will explode like Hiroshima & Nagasaki (atomic bomb) and no number & types of guns will protect the Elite from this explosion. And by the way, drones have not just started today.

They were tested on Dr. Kizza Besigye and his fellow activists and party members. Anyone that is surprised by drones, has either not been living in Uganda or has been focused on Arsenal & Man U games for the last 20 years. Or possibly holed up in the numerous pork joints we have in Uganda!

Mr. President, majority of today’s youth have lost everything, including hope, and have nothing more left to lose at this point. The system has turned them into mannerless, valueless and heartless. And who is responsible for this? We as parents and your government (NRM) Mr. President.

The areas that were mostly affected by the November riots like Kalelwre, Nansana, Kyebando, Bwaise, Nateete, Kamwokya, etc, are the areas that represent the minorities. And when you look at the areas where the privileged few live like Naguru, Nakasero, Muyenga, Munyonyo, Kololo; there was not a single riot.

Pope Francis famously said, “If the rich and well connected don’t leave their posh homes and offices to go out and solve the problems of the poor, the poor will come to them”. And his prediction came to pass in November when roadblocks were set up and the poor demanded their “cut” (of the national cake) before allowing anyone to pass through.

Mr. President, withdraw the guns & recall the drones. Guns are a Panadol (pain killer). They may temporarily solve/silence the intended target but they do not take away the rage and anger building up inside a person. Guns and violence have never solved social and economic problems.

All leaders in Uganda must know that if we don’t find solutions for the forgotten ones, no one is safe. As someone who has interacted and engaged with all people from all walks of life, if we are to have an economic transformation of the youth, we must start with changing their mindset. And it is possible. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

#Sisimukauganda

#FrankGashumba