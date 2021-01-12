On 14th January, Thursday this week, Uganda will be going to polls to elect a head of state and parliamentary representatives. This is a global democratic practise which requires peace and respect for humanity as guiding principles.

Am a Ugandan and that is my pride.

I don’t know who your choice of a leader is. I don’t know why you even want to vote. Regardless of your motivations however, we still remain Ugandans.

Don’t promote violence. It’s a boomerang. Everything you do today will come back to you. Do it carefully.

Take an example; by law, each Ugandan has one vote. With the 11 presidential candidates, It’s practically impossible for everyone to vote you or your choice of a leader. It also means that each Ugandan must choose 1 leader from these 11. We may not all vote you but you will be our leader if you win.

Is this why you want us dead? Is this why you want to kill your brother? Is this why you want to kill your sister’s in-laws?

Why don’t you listen to me? Why don’t you listen to us?

Some of us have never even got an opportunity to fully understand your leader. Infact all we hear is negative propaganda about him or her. Is that why you want to kill us?

But the elections will soon end and we will come back to the same Community. We will buy from the same Community shop. Use the same Community road. We will be Ugandans again. Will you be happy to see families grieving for their loves ones some of which you either killed personally or ordered to be killed?

Why don’t you allow me to exercise my voting right peacefully? Perhaps my choice may be the best. Or maybe your choice may be the best. We all don’t know. This is decided by fate. We actually don’t know what our elected leaders may do to us after elections. Let’s go and vote but let’s remain in love. I love you. Do you love me also?

Stephen Okhutu

CEO – Bookablehood Ltd