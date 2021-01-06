SafeBoda: You are slowly, but surely losing your niche and raison d’etre. Go back to the drawing board, or risk losing the market altogether.

For instance, I have not requested a single #SafeBoda that has come on time or as promised. Most, when they accept my app request, they have to call me and ask me where I am and where I am going? What’s the point of the App? Is it that they don’t have data or they can’t be bothered to check or use the app?

Worse, as soon as they arrive, the question is – are you paying by cash? – to which, if you answer no, most will be inclined to leave you by the road side. Are you not paying them enough? Are you holding onto their money for far too long that they feel the need to have cash there and then? FYI, most immediately cancel the ride if one chooses cash – so, they take you, but cancel the ride – you must be losing loads of money even though your app will have done the key work of connecting me to the rider.

MY 2 CENTS: With VERY few exceptions, products and services are neither unique nor indispensable. Customers will always move or search for value elsewhere when businesses fail to meet their expectations – or worse, when the businesses become greedy, as I suspect is the reason most SafeBoda riders behave the way they do – such as preferring cash over online payment.

Even satisfied customers require constant and consistent attention. Go back to the drawing board and rediscover why you started this brilliant service. While you are at it, review the terms you have given your riders – make it worthwhile for them to deliver the kind of service you aspired them to deliver when you first started.

Why should I use SafeBoda as opposed to the guy by the roadside? Make SafeBoda a Premium service, if you must. Charge us more if you must! But deliver a service different from that of an ordinary BodaBoda. The only way to achieve that is to pass on some of these benefits to the rider. Ultimately, your riders or the service they deliver, is your biggest, if not only marketing tool.

I love Bodas, but … but … don’t be like #CELTEL.