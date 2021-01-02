All eyes are on you, the electoral commission as an institution and as individuals. You will be accountable for the elections outcome and the truth saves. No amount of intimidation, scare and manipulation should divert you from declaring the correct results of the presidential election even when it is not candidate Museveni that has won.

The assertion that the EC is likely to be corrupted by the opposition to cheat elections is an unfortunate statement from a head of state and may be a pointer to an old practice. In case the president is not aware, his own general spilled the beans when he informed the world that the results that were being announced in the previous elections by the then electoral chairman were not the authentic ones. Petitions have been in court over declaration wrong results ending up into by elections.

In 2016 results, there are polling stations the districts of Kiruhura, Sembabule, Nakaseke and Kazo which registered 100% voter turnout. You don’t need to be a genius to know that there could have been games played in those places.

Soon after the 2016 elections, it was mentioned at a meeting that the EC failed to take charge of the process especially with declaration of results. The EC needs to reflect on this matter. The statement and warning by the Head of State comes at a time when the public is still questioning the credibility of the electoral commission and it may be interpreted to be an indirect vouching for the same to be done.

The EC and the powers that are, should be aware that Ugandans are alert. They are watching every move and scheme being done and be assured that they are not ready to settle for anything less than the truth. I agreed with President Museveni of 1986 who said that overstaying in power as head of state is a problem. After 35 years in power a leader becomes a problem and the only way that such a leader is able to keep in power is through use of force, coercion and manipulation.

It should be remembered that the constitution of Uganda states that “….all power belongs to the people ……and that the people shall express their will and consent on who shall govern them and how they should be governed….The message is very clear. Leadership should not be forced on people. It is unethical to force a baby to eat or drink when she or he is satisfied. Let the EC be left to do its work without interference and let the people make their independent choices.

John Mary Odoy is a Senior Citizen and a promoter of Human Rights and Good governance.

