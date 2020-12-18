It’s a love that’s been tested by fire and brimstone. When Bobi decided to break ranks and change his profile to join mainstream politics, that love was put in a furnace. Would Barbie tag along?

That was the question. To Bobi and Barbie however, this was never a question. Their love had withstood the test of haters, the struggle for survival, the dark tunnels, the trenches.

The one woman who saw and stayed with Bobi at his worst, spoke with her actions. She gave Bobi her hand and asked for his ring. To the many who doubted, Barbie had spoken. Her speech was over in seconds; two magical words that said, ‘I DO.’

Fast forward December 2020 – Bobi and Barbie are doing what no other presidential candidate has done. Two love birds walking hand in hand, campaigning alongside each other as if they are enjoying a honeymoon holiday.

Bobi the leader and protector, Barbie the supportive adoring wife – just happy to enjoy her moments – alongside a man who was given no chance, but now perceived as the messiah my millions.

These images of the two are tempting; for a moment they make one forget that struggle yebawuuba. This is love in the air, pure romance. It’s also one woman saying, ‘This is my man and am damn proud to be his wife’

They made each other and they deserve this place. Barbie is teaching women what it means to support a husband. His ambition should be her ambition, his struggles her struggles, his pain her pain and his joy her joy.

At the risk of being tear gassed or even being shot, Barbie is saying ‘I am with you.’ Women don’t do that.

When she was interviewed by BBC upon Bobi’s arrest to Nalufenya and asked if she was not scared for her life, she replied; “It’s not about me. It’s about the injustices and rule of lawlessness that all Ugandans are facing right now,” Wow…….I shed a tear just watching her say that. Ebintu bya Bobi bilimu owawaggulu ennyo.

What a woman! What a wife! And what a man! Imagine what their kids are thinking. Daddy and Mummy in this together.

Other couples are created on earth, Bobi and Barbie were made in heaven. At such a young age, the two are teaching young Ugandans the need to cherish family values. The uniqueness of husband and wife relationship. The meaning of love – The ghetto is now inspiring and teaching a nation. If this is what the ghetto does in the end, then from today, give me ghetto anyday.

Bobi and Barbie both know that arrest and even death are real possibilities in these remaining weeks. They are rising above self to say ‘God’s will be done’ This is a true mark of leadership.

Thank you Barbie. If one day the youth of this country wake up to hear referred to as ‘first lady,’ you can be sure pride and happiness will kill them. You two deserve each other and am honoured to be your silent listener to every conversation and unseen guest at every meal.