Parliament should pass the law prohibiting the use of the phrase “Order From Above” command by the police force.

Alternatively the IGP should order his police officers to stop using that phrase in their command otherwise we shall take it to mean from the IGP. Anyone whose rights are violated by police with the command Order from above if the voice can be recorded and proved in court then that person should seek redress from courts to direct the IGP to stop his officers from using that order.

Countless citizens in Uganda have been maimed others killed and many more have had their rights and freedoms violated by police acting on Orders from the “above” faceless person. Who is this person called Order from above? Which is this office from above that is never named in whose name rights and freedoms are violated?

All state employees are supposed to be held accountable for their actions without exception. However citizens cannot hold a security officer accountable who is faceless. This above person has acquired the status of a god. He is invisible and mysterious. This faceless person must be identified and exposed.

The Inspector General of Police owes the public an explanation as to who this person from above is. Or let him come out clearly to tell us that it is him and any human rights violation committed under the orders from above is attributed to him and he is liable and accountable in any court including the court of public opinion.

Prof Mwambutsya Ndebesa is a senior lecturer at Makerere University.