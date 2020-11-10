Until today, I’d never seen or heard anything like a sold out political rally. Bobi, the wine, in Arua; has broken that non- existent record.

A deluge of people covered in a sea of red blanketed Arua, hundreds of meters before the rally venue. For several minutes, it appeared the entire Arua population had descended on the city to welcome the ‘We are fighting for freedom’ singer. They sang it repeatedly as though they had practiced it enmasse.

The scenes were nostalgic. Bobi, could have died here two years ago but rather than break his spirit, he left with broken legs instead. What he didn’t know then but found out today, was that his tears and pain were his path to fame and probably, the highest office in the land.

Their indebtedness, if any, has been repaid with the biggest crowd ever seen here, and it’s no exaggeration. You could have had a pair of binoculars and still fail to see where the crowd starts or stops.

This was Arua – not Kasangati, Wakiso or Mukono. Bobi, in a folded light blue shirt, was understandably overwhelmed with emotion. No body told him that his rise as the country’s biggest star was to come this fast.

West Nile didn’t want political analysts to confuse Ugandans with trajectory projections, graphs and simulations. They turned up without coercion or inducement and made their own speech with numbers. What you see with northerners is what you get. You can trust them.

When the down pour came, the crowd and Bobi refused to disperse. Nothing was going to break up this wedding.

Whatever it is with this boy, his doubters had better start to take him seriously.

All he says is ‘People power!’ Without money, guns or real power and the people chant along.

Disclaimer: I am not a political expert or analyst. Nze ebyo sibitegera. Nze ntegeera bya ddiba but Liverpool won’t be in action until two weeks time. Kati mundekemu nange nfune kye njogera ko. Mubeere ba kkakkamu. Nze nkola binsanyusa kati.