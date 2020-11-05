Did Bobi Wine rub it the wrong way in his nomination speech??.

Those who remember, Dr Kizza Besigye in his manifesto of 2001, he promised free education and end of graduated tax.

Immediately President Museveni claimed power, he introduced free primary education and abolished graduated tax.

On the 3rd/Nov/2020, Hon Kyagulanyi in his nomination speech promised the lowest ranked security personnel a salary of UGX1m.

There are two major isues which Mr Museveni doesn’t want anybody to tamper with since he took power. That is his family and the army. Today a young Muzukulu (Bobi) a mere musician who never passed thru a “TANUULU” like him, has not only come out to seriously challenge his presidency, but has promised the army salary increment.

I know Mr Museveni isn’t taking this as a mere campaign gimmick. He knows the men and women (Army) are human beings who can also swing to a good promise. If I can remember very well always the defence budgets are big, but individual soldiers get peanuts. I’ve not heard Mr Museveni talking about salary increment of the soldiers for long. I beg to be collected if I’m wrong.

The Ghetto boy who seem to understand their (soldiers) plight has come out to rescue the stuation. It is human for a soldier to be taken by the promise and support Bobi’s endeavours.

Don’t be surprised when Mr Museveni start visiting army Barracks immediately. The Muyaaye rubbed it a wrong way. And I don’t think the he (President) will promise the men and women of the guns EMPEWO.

Its food for thought.

What about the current engagement of the first son and Bobi on tweeter. Its another unpleasant confrontation of Bobi with part of the first family.

This engagement has ditched the first son into mistakes of utterances as a soldier.

I pray that the first son doesn’t play it like Kongolo Mobutu the former first son of Zaire.

Nze amaaso kanteeke ku lutimbe. Watching Bobi’s surprises.

As I pray for peace.