I hope this letter finds you well and in your high spirits as always. How is Mr Bajjo and your beautiful kids.?

I write this letter to empathize with you on the way your placard was ripped off this location and the comments there after, I wonder if anyone took time to explain to you why that action was taken outside what we saw on TV West.

That particular location known as the Mahembe gente is the proverbial entry point to Mbarara city and the round about space has become the icon of what the multiple cultures, clans, and traditions of this great city dwells upon, it’s the proverbial ark of covenant for the city, its untouchable, and cannot be used to drive any other message be it political, religious or otherwise, its sacred, its unheard of for any politician to put a placard there, your advisors clearly didnt do their work to advise you accordingly. Had you put your posters anywhere else, it would still be standing.

Mbarara City is a very old town that greatly appreciates its values and traditions just like any place in Uganda, the Mahembe gente is treated the same way people treat state house, not even the president can put his poster there, it’s very unfortunate that you did and find yourself in this predicament.

I do not want to get into the morals of what that cow stands for in relation to your morals, because am in no position to judge your character, personality, or vulgarity, all of which have no place at a revered place in Mbarara City, awwo teli akilizibwa kutimbako nobwaba presidential advisor for byentamanyi..

Otherwise, well done, I congratulate you in your capacity as the presidential advisor and wish you all the best respectfully, ate nsaba wesimbewo enno ekampala tukuuwe votes kubanga omanyi enaaku yomuntu wawaansi.

Otherwise, bambe tonvuuma naaye ba political advisors bbo for postering should be fined for misleading you.

Mbarara city welcomes everyone irrespective of tribe, religion, race, political party etc etc, so really, webelelemu.

