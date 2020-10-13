I visited NSSF headquarters at Workers House to conduct an inquiry and as usual, I went through the security check manned by the Uganda Police.

When I went through the check, I was informed that the new security guidelines entails visitors to be photographed, their National IDs to be photographed as well and register their names and phone numbers in a book!

As a security conscious person, I inquired why my picture was taken as well as that of my National ID! I was informed by a female Police officer who was in charge that it’s simply the new security procedure; and she was rude and arrogant.

Surprisingly these local police officers look at us civilians as peasants and beneath them. It is wrong for anyone to retain details of your national ID especially the NIN number! If there’s any successful project this government has ever executed, it is the National ID. The moment anyone accesses your NIN number, he can do anything!

If I can recall well, the President ordered that security must record only names and phone numbers of anyone entering buildings but not the photocopy of National IDs!

Your National ID is a very sensitive document which must never be surrendered recklessly.

Just imagine the people manning the NSSF office and the data they retain; who vets them? How sure are we that a third party cannot use our details for wrong purposes?

Mr Richard Byarugaba, I hope you look into this( or atleast someone from your office should); it’s extremely urgent and very sensitive