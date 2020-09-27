One of the late Hajj Bumba’s daughter had scored highly in her UACE. She was joining university. We were in the house for Shukur (thanks giving dua). Hajjat Sarah, the late Bumba’s wife is my mulamu. So I was a welcome guest.

Being brothers with Hajj Bumba, Hajj Nasser Ssebagala was one of the guests.

Among the invited, there was late Hajj Sulaiman Kigundu. He was the chairman of Greenland group of companies. I sat in a corner enjoying my pilao, while listening to the rich of the city discussing business and politics.

Hajj Ssebagala asked Dr Kigundu a question that; “Naye hajj Kigundu sente ozikoze era zikuwulira. Lwaki toyingira byabufuzi, nokuuma emaali yo?”. (Hajj Kigundu, you’ve made money. Why don’t you join politics to protect your interests).

Hajj Kigundu laughed with a reply that; “Nze kanyweze economic empire yange. Ebyobufuzi ssibyagala byakulimba nnyo.

(Let me concentrate and expand my business empire. I hate politics its for liars.)

Hajj Ssebagala warned Hajj Kiggundu, that; “Okinanyi nti politician ayinza okwata ka pen akamyufu nasazaamu business empire yo yona mu second?. (Do you know that a politician can take a decision and cross out your business empire in a second).

Few years later the late Dr Kigundu’s Greenland empire was crossed out.

The prophecy of Hajj Ssebagala came true.

During my S6 vacation, I ventured in produce. My first trip from Namwendwa Kamuli to Kampala, I had 100 sacks of maize. When I reached Kisenyi, they were buying at a loss. Somebody proposed that I wait for a week, when the schools open. The price would be good. But I had no store to keep the maize. Moreover the lorry driver was becoming impatient. This is when I bumped on my OB, Ssekyanzi Ismail Rip. Ssekyanzi was working with Kisaasi coffee factory. We walked to his office behind former UCB. He knew somebody who could buy the maize.

As I sat in the office, a smart gentleman with a wide smile entered. After exchanging with Ssekyanzi about their business, he asked my name and where I come from. This is when Ssekyanzi narrated my ordeal. The gentleman with a smile just wrote a note and directed me to Kibuli Moslem SSS, catering master. I was paid 75% profit. He didn’t ask for commission.

The man was Al hajj Nasser Ntege Ssebagala. I never had a chance to talk to him. I pray that Allah grant him janahtufiridausi. Allahum’ameen.

Inna lillahi wa inna illaihi rajioun.