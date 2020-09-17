Age is a companion of wisdom. Never be unhappy for growing old. But be happy to gain wisdom. I’m happy that you gained more wisdom days ago. That is why I proudly shout that; ‘HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY’ my president.

However, SIPAPA MAKES YOUR BAZUKULU PANIC.

Its 1982, you were busy as rebel operating in the villages of Namulonge, Busukuma, Buso, Kasozi, and Lugo.

There was this guy by the names of Mupere the son of Mr Wangadya (rip).

I can’t explain whether Mupere was an army officer or a security operative. But he disappeared from the village for 2 months only to appear with guns that he was a commando. Which I doubted. Mupere carried a pistol and a big gun (we called it Lukebe). He used to announce his arrival by shooting several rounds in the air. The village could go into panic that; “Banange Mupere aze”. Parents told their girls to stay indoors otherwise Mupere was like at liberty to rape any at will and on gun point. Mupere was a master of ‘Fujjo’. The police at Busukuma just looked on helplessly as Mupere executed terror against the ‘wanainch’. The people of Namulonge and Busukuma of the time still remember the atrocities Mupere committed with impunity.

In his book “Daala ku Daala” Charles James Senkubuge writes about a one Julius an OB at Makerere Rd hostel, who had “Fujjo”. As a roommate of Charles, I witnessed Julius’ fujjo. He used to come with a gun (AK47), placed it in his open locker for everybody to see. Nobody dared get near the lockers once Julius’ gun was there. You could be taken a suspect who want to steal the gun. We lived in fear. Julius was at liberty to slap, kick, or box anybody at will. When the warden reported him to Old Kla police. He (warden) ended up confused. The police came and exchanged with Julius in Luo before going with him casually laughing. In an hour Julius was back to the hostel with his business as usual. The warden disappeared for 2 days.

During the time we had so many young men who paused like Mupere and Julius. They moved with guns, to threaten people.

In Sipapa today another Mupere and Julius have emerged. Mr President people have different opinion about this guy. He seems to be untouchable. Yesterday I found a group of people discussing about this young man’s behaviour. One of them insinuated that; “ALINA OMUKISA NTI SSI MUSIRAMU, HAAA YANDIBADDE MAKINDYE NGA KITATTA’.

I also wonder how big this Sipapa is. A full minister Rukutama was arrested for grabbing his body guard’s gun and shoot at people. This minister was even transferred to Kitarya maximum prison. With the minister your government demonstrated that nobody is above the law. With Sipapa it is completely the opposite. Is it because he is terrorising offices of an opposition party. Where is free and fairness.

Mr President, I know you want peace especially with the youths. You started very well working, with Buchaman, Bebecool, and others who approached the Ghetto men and women with peace and money. Today Sipapa is approaching them with fire arms. He has provoked these youths with fire. I pray the ghetto youths continue to play restraint. Otherwise the baganda say; “BWONYIGIRIZA ENYINDO OLWA EDA NOJIREETA OMUSAAYI”.

Meanwhile Mr President I’m standing as Mayor Lubaga division. Hope never to be threatened by the Sipapas.

God bless you my President.

Hajj Ashraf Simwogerere.