After watching Rema Namakula on NTV Mwasuze Mutya a few months ago, I came up with this, sometimes, knowing the truth is not the issue, it is the implication of the truth that we refuse to face. So, it is not abnormal for people to continue life in denial and refuse to come to terms with both the truth and what acceptance brings.

When it comes to relationships, knowing that your partner is no longer the person you thought they were is one thing, walking away is another. And it is the fear of the latter that often leaves people unable to do anything about the former.

But truth be told. When you realize that your partner is more harmful for you now than they are good for your peace of mind, it is time to pack up and leave, no matter how painful it may be. And here are reasons why you should do that.

1. It’s over. For good

If this relationship has been dysfunctional for a long time, that’s not going to change. Stop waiting around. You and that person = something broken.

It won’t change and you know it. What’s the delay about?

2. You won’t die

It may feel like it, but take our word for it, that’s not how it is. You will surely not die if you get out of an unproductive, toxic, unhappy relationship with someone. It does not matter how long it’s been. You will live and chances are that you will have a better, richer, fuller life.

3. You are wasting time

The longer you stay in a relationship that should have ended a long time ago, the more difficult it will be to get out of it.

And time is not something to joke with. You are better off making that decision right now, than you would be tomorrow or next or the days afterwards.

4. There is somebody else

Rather than sticking with that no-good partner, you can end it and open up the possibility of being with someone else, or even better, being all by yourself.

You deserve peace of mind in whatever form it comes. Whether by yourself or with someone else. What you do not need, is to stay in a place that holds no future, happiness, no hope for you.

5. It affects your health

Imagine staying in that relationship where you are constantly unhappy, constantly involved in a fight and regularly being reminded of the person’s toxicity, today both celebrities are happy and free.

There are no doctors here, but we can bet that that it is not good for your health. It surely can’t be.