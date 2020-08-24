Show me what people with high grades have contributed to the World and I will show you what people with low grades have done for the World.

Grades are good, but they don’t define you, don’t let one exam or one grade define your whole future, that is what our education system does, It gets a group of students of different dreams, Gifts, Talents and capabilities in one class and teaches them the same way, I think that is unfair and at the end they give them a test or an exam to determine who is a failure, intelligent or a successful.

As they say everyone is a genius, but if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will spend its whole life believing that it’s stupid.

True Education should teach how to catch a Fish not the other way round. The word Education comes from a Latin word Educe, meaning bring out or bringing each everyone’s gift out, but our education system doesn’t do that, it teaches us a future that doesn’t exist.

We grow up with our parents telling us and emphasizing this luganda saying ”OBUTASOMA BULUMA BUKULU” but does this saying still make sense to a young Man/Woman with a master’s degree, but still looking for his first Job or to a Boda Boda Rider with a degree, but not practicing what he studied at University?

We are all soccer lovers and follow International stars, how many of us know grades or Educational levels of Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Denzo Washington, Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Roger Federer or for the Late Micheal Jackson? Does it matter any way?

Facebook, iphone, whatsapp and YouTube were all created by school drop outs and possibly low graders!!, but now they control the world!

Therefore I’m sorry to tell you this, Your High Grades, Higher Degrees, Masters or PHDs are useless if they don’t add value to your life and to the World most especially if they don’t bring food on your table and to your loved ones.

WAKEUP!

NOTE: I’M NOT AGAINST EDUCATION BUT I ADVOCATE FOR A REVIEW OF THE UGANDAN EDUCATIONAL CURRICULUM.

Thank you

From a concerned Father

KIMULI KIGOZI.

For God and My Country.