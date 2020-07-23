Co-managing finances and respecting the goals, needs, and expectations a spouse has regarding the extended family can be especially tricky.

Arguments about money hamper many marriages.

If you consider that about a third of adults with partners report that money is a big source of conflict in their relationships, it’s no wonder that financial problems are a leading cause of divorce. What you may not know is that the challenges are from our family members, how we spend money on them.

Take, for example, her mom she wants a house. His parents needs new car. Her deadbeat brother can’t make the rent. His sister’s husband lost his job.

Now one spouse is spending money on his relative’s and the other wants to know why that money wasn’t used to address needs at home or fund a vacation for “us.”