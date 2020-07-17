Dr Stella Nyanzi has picked nomination forms to represent the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) upcoming general elections. The Kampala Woman MP race is for Stella to win if she plays her game right. For she has the boldness, language, and message that rhymes with the common Kampala person.

In politics though you never write off an opponent. Stella has to work hard to beat off all competition. However, I didn’t come to write about Dr Nyanzi the MP aspirant. I want to look at the activist already in 11th parliament.

Certainly, Dr Nyanzi will be a junior lawmaker if she makes it through to Parliament. And therefore, realistically speaking, she cannot be voted Leader of Opposition in Parliament. However, after a couple of years, Dr Nyanzi will be a stellar figure to lead opposition forces.

Kasese woman MP Winnie Kiiza was a tough LoP, the shining star, however, she was decent in her rules of engagement. Her successor Betty Aol Ochan, could be forgotten she was LoP at all. No one is tall enough to see the political future, and therefore, it’s hard for one to know the new political formation in the post 2021 elections. However, when I look around, Stella Nyanzi is my pick for leader of the opposition.

For if president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is declared winner come 2021, the politician that deserves to lead opposition forces against the NRM dominated parliament and the facing the front bench of Museveni’s ministers, would be none other than Stella. Save her lack of political experience, for there’s nothing to write home about staying long in Uganda’s parliament if not shame. So a cleaner, vibrant, fire spitting, undressing Stella Nyanzi is the person who can send the message of most Ugandans to lawmakers and the ruling club, that Ugandans deserve better.

Dr Stella Nyanzi, you have my prayers. I want to see you in the 11th August House.