Lydiah Namayengo writes:

The continuous acts of impunity conferred on change seeking forces, activists, MPs, opposition and the citizens of Uganda in their own country (Uganda) by the dictator, his allies, security agencies and government officials in the name of preventing #COVID19 must stop!

We understand that Ugandans need to #StayHome inorder to #StaySafe but staying hungry and segregatively torturing leaders providing solutions like feeding people in their constituencies, illegally arresting them and detaining them should also not be part of the options since the Constitution provides that every Ugandan has a right to food.

Article 24 of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda provides that “No person shall be subjected to any form of torture, or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment:” to all Ugandans irrespective of their political Affiliation, age, gender, tribe or ethnicity, so why was Hon Zaake tortured, isn’t he part of the Ugandans that are supposed to be free from torture?

Article 44 of the 1995 Constitution still provides that:- Notwithstanding anything in the Constitution, “There shall be no derogation from the enjoyment of freedom from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”, why then is he denied his right to be free from torture??

The Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act of Uganda (2012) Sec. 3(2) states that (I) having a state of war or a threat of war, (ii) internal political instability, (iii) public emergency or a (IV) an order from a superior officer or public authority shall not be a defence to a charge of torture nor an excuse for one to torture anybody.

Therefore, let’s assume that #COVID19 is a public emergency that warranted immediate Presidential directives, it is still nit an excuse to torture and mistreat any one against that directive be abuse it is not only illegal, but also null and void!!

Therefore, what the security agencies did to torture him was wrong, illegal, un called for, irrelevant, un necessary and warrants immediate court action! Which we believe will be taken very soon and hope it yields the intended results without being interfered by the same perpetrators in government in power.!

We thank the Ugandans here and abroad that have intinued to demand for his immediate release but also thank those in Mityana, Hoima and else where who have stood up to organise peaceful demonstrations to fight against the brutalisation of Hon Francis Zaake and demanded for his release from the Junta that your effort will not go to waste.

We also continue to demand for the release of Hon Francis Zaake and other activists from all teams that were illegally arrested and detained.!!

To all Ugandans, do not keep quiet on an injustice committed on anyone because an injustice anywhere is an injustice on us all, so today is Zaake, but tomorrow may be u, me or another person, so let us not fear but keep pushi g on to demand for his immediate release si ce he is in a hospital and not in a good shape.

To government of Uganda and security agencies, human rights, laws and regulations should not be considered to be for a few but must be for us all, and u should also desist from mistreating Ugandans because nit even the dictator in power appreciates what u do, he is just using u and will dump u very soon so u need to regain back your senses and serve the people or they will go against when no one is left for you.

#FreeHOnZaake

#JusticeMustBeForAll

#JusticeDelayedIsJUsticeDenied

#NamayengoLydiahFor_Mukono_District_Woman_MP_2021