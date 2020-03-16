Ronnie Rwigyema

Greetings to you all. As we are entering the general elections season, We interact with many big people in our areas i.e The ministers, Members of Parliament who wants to retain their seats, the business community that come to campaign for their candidates, Senior officers who are deployed to oversee the elections and many more.

The following are my humble appeal to you all the young people in Uganda.

1. Change your mindset of calling this season a season to make money and support genuinely this can market you and people will gain confidence/ trust in you.Such an attribute can change your entire life completely.

2. Avoid being used by people with selfish interests this can only lead you in trouble and your family will be the one to suffer.

3. Politics shouldn’t make you hate your neighbor, friends,brothers,father or uncle its just a seasonal and will end in less than a year yet you need those people in your daily life.

4. Stop selling fake intelligence information to security agencies just to cause your colleagues problems when you have selfish interests. Know above us all there’s God the supervisor of our lives. You will pay for those sins that both on earth and in heaven.

5. Know that government is not an individual its a system. If your anti- govt fine its your constitutional rights but don’t go beyond your limits and commit crimes. The sitting govt is still in power and all systems are still in operation i.e Uganda police and judiciary.

6. To the business people who wants to join politics, kindly separate business money with politics because leadership is a service don’t expect returns like the way its in the business community.

7. Ensure that you create a network in this political season that can run your entire life using trust as your security.

8. Don’t provoke armed officers on duty this can led to loss of life your family will remain in pain and the country will move on.

9. Those standing for political offices minimise your lies as much as u can because the community will demand for exactly what you promised yet you can’t fulfill your pledges. This can shorten your political career and may fail you to contest for a bigger office in the future.

10. And lastly avoid bribes that’s the only way you can demand for service delivery.

I thank you. For God and my country.

Ronnie Rwigyema is the Former Youth Leader Central Region.

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com