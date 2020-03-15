By Faridah Nakazibwe

One of the most robust findings in evolutionary psychology is the observation that men and women differ in the characteristics they prefer in potential mates

Most women get into relationships with men for their money , however this is not the case in the past and i advise that love should come first in any relationship.

“What is required is for money to come second, as a deciding factor for a relationship, and love should be the first thing that compels someone to be in a relationship. But these days, things are changing, believe me or not money is at the centre of everything.”

A lot of times, I hear young men say ” girls are too materialistic, and they will rather go for self (already) made men instead of starting up with young man with promising futures. I also hear young ladies in response say Money may not buy happiness in marriage , “but I’d rather cry in a Jaguar than in a taxi “After all, all these young men are only faithful when they have no money and no option of another woman to give them money, the moment they have any of these, they develop wings and fly as far as they can “. I guess such statements sound familiar to you.

I believe that most of the women that say money is what attracts them to men would not say the same after 10 to 15 years because then they will have realised the importance of marrying for love.

However, i argues that it would not be right to conclude that women are attracted to men for money.

“Money is not the only thing that women are looking for, although it can sometimes be seen to be. Love is; but sometimes the love can be presented through money.

“My personal observation is that not every woman is attracted by money. Most men are better educated and they have good jobs, so they tend to have more money than women and can use the money to provide the woman some comfort.”