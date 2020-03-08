Many people worry that their boyfriends or husbands might cheat on them. When you have a great boyfriend or husband whom you love, worrying about losing him is completely normal and natural. Ultimately, you cannot control what other people do.

Now listen,

Jayz cheated on Beyonce even as gorgeous as she is.

Mills dumped Nicki Minaj.

Diamond Cheated on Mobbeto , Diamond Cheated on Zari and the same Diamond Cheated on Tanasha .

Let’s stop the subtle apportioning of blame to women for their cheating men.

While women do cheat, the fact is men cheat more than women. It may come as cold comfort to women scorned, but they don’t seem to do so with the same intention as women.

There’s no such thing as keeping a man.

A man doesn’t cheat because of circumstance, no! He cheats because of choice!! So no need to justify cheating.

A man who wants to cheat will cheat, if you like, give him monkey style, reverse Kung fu style. No matter how alluring your curves are, a man who will cheat will cheat.

There’s nothing like keeping a man. A man who wants to be kept will keep himself!

So, stop seeking ways to keep your man. Stop seeking ways to make him not cheat.

Give your best, but be informed that a man will cheat because he wants to and that doesn’t mean you didn’t do enough. In the end, men are not items to be kept.

A man driven by “commitment” will keep himself, you don’t need to try to keep him. You need a man who’s committed not a boy who is unbridled, of which you have to do 1001 things to keep.

The reverse is true.