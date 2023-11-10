The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Senior Mobiliser in Rukungiri district, Ms Peace Rugambwa Twinamatsiko has been in hot soup for over 7 years for failing to fulfil President Museveni’s promises made to the locals during the 2016 General Elections.

Rugambwa is the Chairperson of Boona Bagaigahare Nyekundire Group, an NRM activist group in the southwestern Uganda Districts.

The locals in the Districts of Rukungiri, Ntungamo, Kanungu, Kisoro, Rubanda, Kabale, and Rukiga have been accusing Ms Rugambwa of mobilizing locals during the 2016 campaigns, to get into groups under a Non-government Organisation (NGO), “Boona Bagaigahare Nyekundeire“ with a motive of steering development in their areas expecting support from the President.

In light of the events, some residents of Nyakanengo had put in place plans to deal with her if she dared to visit their area.

“Peace Rugambwa should not dare to step into this area under the guise of mobilization unless she returns the membership fee we paid.

The locals have been thinking that President Museveni gave the one Rugambwa things to take to them which she has not got and even blocked from meeting the President to raise this concern.

In 2018, former State House comptroller, Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye commenced investigations into the operations of the Boona Bageigahare Nyekundiire group. The group was founded by Peace Rugambwa.

Today, a team of some members of the association met Dr. Kenneth Omona who is the Principal Private Secretary of H.E President Museveni and addressed their concerns.

He apologized to them because he had been hearing their outcry but could not trace its source very well since he was not in the office he holds today by the time the scenario occurred.

“I do promise the team and their Chairperson to meet the president very soon so that this issue can be sorted, let me ask them to be patient” Omona Said

The team left Omona’s Office with a smile and hope saying that this is what they have been waiting for”