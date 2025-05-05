GIZ is a German agency in the field of international cooperation that works in Uganda to promote sustainable development. Recently, they conducted a three-day policy review for the Karamoja Anti- Corruption Coalition (KACC).

The policy review took place at the KACC office in Nabilatuk district, located in the Karamoja Sub region from April 28th to April 30th.

The facilitators of the policy review were Ahamednur Lomwar, the GIZ technical advisor for Organizational Development & Participation, and Nakityo Caroline, the Finance and Administration Specialist at GIZ.

Lomwar stated that‚ “Reviewing policies for KACC will improve governance and make KACC stronger as it implements its activities in Karamoja.” Amina Lowakori, the Integrity Officer at KACC, thanked GIZ for the initiative and stated that the policies will help with compliance purposes and fundraising.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, also acknowledged the work of GIZ and stated that GIZ’s approach of working and providing direct support to grassroots civil society organizations is one of the best solutions to empower civil society in Uganda.

The policies reviewed were for finance, human resources, procurement and the board charter.

In Karamoja, GIZ has introduced the Contracts Monitoring System (CMS) and the Citizens Feedback Platforms (CFP). These are new applications to be used in the fight against corruption and ensure value for money. GIZ and the Royal Danish Embassy have been key donors funding KACC in Karamoja to implement various activities such as the Baraza’s, District Integrity Promotion Forums, training community monitors and formation of Youth Integrity Clubs.

When contacted, Richard Omoding the Executive Director of RiamiRiam, thanked GIZ for supporting KACC. Richard stated,” The capacity GIZ provides will enable KACC and other NGOs to fundraise.”

Omoding emphasized that having updated policies has become a donor requirement these days.