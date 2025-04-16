Jinja City Council Speaker Bernard Mbayo has lauded The Soul of My Footprint Inc., a US-based non-profit organization, for their selfless efforts in providing aid to thousands of vulnerable children and needy adults in Jinja and Njeru.

Mbayo who has been one of the leaders receiving the group notes that it is rare for individuals and organizations to sacrifice resources and time to help people without expecting anything in return.

“…that you people can voluntarily mobilize funds and other material items to distribute to people you do not know is itself a big statement of service above self…,” he says.

Bernard Mbayo’s praise underscores the impact of The Soul of My Footprint Inc.’s work in Jinja and Njeru, where thousands have benefited from their humanitarian efforts.

The organization, founded by Alfie Jelks in 2000, has been working tirelessly to bring relief to those in need, providing essential supplies, including medicine, clothing, and basic care items.

They also offer scholarships for high school seniors pursuing higher education. According to Jelks, the organization has provided school and dental supplies, food, medicine, shoes, and clothes to over 5,000 people every year.

Their commitment extends beyond emergency relief, operating a community hospital in Kirugu, Njeru Municipality, and working on building a clinic in the area.

The organization’s dedication to service above self is a testament to the power of compassion and kindness.

What is even more remarkable is Alfie Jelks’ personal commitment to the cause. For the last 18 years, he has been visiting Uganda every summer, a testament to his unrivaled love and dedication to the vulnerable people who always look to him with hope and optimism.

According to Bernard Mbayo, this consistent presence has earned Alfie Jelks a special place in the hearts of the people he serves.

In 2024, a medical team was deployed to provide free medical and dental care to the local community.

Jelks attributes the organization’s success to a strong culture of accountability, where each worker accepts responsibility for their actions and outcomes.

Mbayo praised the organization’s selfless efforts, saying, “…their dedication to improving the lives of our people is truly commendable, we appreciate their partnership and look forward to continued collaboration.”

The Soul of My Footprint Inc.’s headquarters in Georgia last year sent 33 volunteers to support the mission in Jinja, with travelers joining from various US states, including Texas, California, Colorado, and North Carolina.

Asked on what motivated the group to pick interest in Njeru, Jelks says God gave him a mandate to come to Uganda and bring relief to those in need

“…we will continue to provide medical assistance to those in need as we continue to nurture and cultivate leadership which can manage the affairs and follow up on beneficiaries to ensure they are improving…”, he remarks.

He says they are also working in close collaboration with local leaders who are critical resources to the impact they have in the community.

On accountability mechanisms, he says they have created an environment where each worker accepts responsibility for own action or to be answerable for outcomes. We are also communicating with management about updates or challenges.

However, Jelks notes with concern that like in every society there are a handful of people who do not appreciate the contributions of others but take them for granted and wanting to squander the sacrifices made by others for personal aggrandizements.

He cited a one Roselyn Namukose who had volunteered to be the organization’s coordinator in Uganda but ended being not a trusted person and was relieved of her duties.

It’s understood Roselyn Namukose later relocated to the UK after learning that legal steps were being instituted against her over alleged theft of funds.

We have obtained a copy of the letter issued by a Jinja City based M/s Okalang Law Chambers in connection with a sum of 21,540 USD which was not accounted for by Roselyn Namukose

“…take notice that we have firm instructions to demand from you which we hereby do that you must either refund the aforementioned sum of money of USD 21,540 or transfer the ownership of the land, along with all the essential documents…” reads in part the letter.

In the letter dated 13 February,2024, the law firm stated that the organization wired the money in question to Roselyn Namukose for the explicit purpose of buying land but that Namukose maliciously bought and registered it in her and her daughter’s name.

To show that it was malice aforethought, even the Sale Agreement was in the two names not the organization which sent the money for its land to build a hospital to support the needy.