Agricultural production in Uganda is under increasing threat due to the rampant use of agrochemicals, raising concerns over human health, environmental degradation, and the sustainability of food production.

Experts warn that chronic toxicity caused by long-term exposure to these chemicals could lead to dire consequences, including soil degradation, water contamination, and declining yields due to pest resistance. With the government aiming for a modern and prosperous Uganda by 2040 as stipulated in NDPIII through commercial agriculture, the unregulated use of hazardous agrochemicals could hinder the achievement of this vision.

Recent assessments indicate that synthetic fertilizers and pesticides have led to alarming environmental consequences. Water bodies and soils are increasingly contaminated, while beneficial organisms crucial to maintaining ecosystem functions are being eradicated. The overuse and misuse of pesticides have also resulted in pest resistance, forcing farmers to apply stronger chemicals, further compounding the problem.

In a 2020 rapid assessment by the Association of Uganda Professional Women in Agriculture and Environment (AUPWAE), it was found that farmers frequently apply pesticides and synthetic fertilizers on at least ten different crops per season, particularly in the central and eastern regions. In most districts, glyphosate, and other highly hazardous pesticides (HHPs), are widely used on maize, groundnuts, beans, and cowpeas.

The Uganda National Association of Community and Occupational Health (UNACOH) also identified Mancozeb, Abamectin, and Carbofuran as commonly used pesticides in the production of watermelon, cabbage, and coffee. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 59% of the 41 HHPs registered for use in Uganda are currently banned in the European Union due to their high toxicity levels.

Despite the existence of regulatory frameworks in Uganda such as the Agricultural Chemicals (Control) Act of 2006, which mandates the registration and control of agricultural chemicals, enforcement remains weak. Experts argue that regulatory agencies have failed to curb the influx of dangerous agrochemicals into the market, leaving smallholder farmers vulnerable to misinformation from chemical manufacturers.

Speaking at the 2nd Eastern Africa Agroecology Conference at Grand Argyle Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya last week, Hilal Elver, former UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, decried the widespread use of HHPs in low-income countries, despite overwhelming evidence of their harmful effects.

“The WHO and FAO have identified HHPs as a major risk due to acute and chronic toxicity, environmental persistence, and adverse effects on beneficial organisms. Shockingly, 95% of pesticide-related poisonings occur in low-income countries because these chemicals remain unbanned,” Elver emphasized.

She further noted that misleading marketing by agrochemical companies has perpetuated the notion that pesticides are indispensable to food production, despite the availability of safer alternatives.

Elver also pointed out that state actors have failed to protect farmers and the environment. “There is a lack of transparency about the risks. Governments are failing their people, and companies are failing the environment. These risks are well documented, yet they persist,” she stated.

Human Urine and Green Manure as Sustainable Alternatives

Amidst growing concerns, an innovative solution has emerged—using human urine as a natural fertilizer and pesticide. Rashida Kabanda, Communications Officer at the Eastern and Southern Africa Small Scale Farmers Forum (ESAFF Uganda), advocates for this alternative, terming human urine “liquid gold.”

Human urine, often regarded as a waste product, can offer a sustainable alternative to expensive chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which small-scale farmers rely on heavily.

One of the most compelling reasons to consider human urine as a viable alternative is its economic potential. Small-scale farmers are often burdened by the costs of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. The use of human urine, however, presents a low-cost alternative, especially for communities where access to commercial agrochemicals is limited or prohibitively expensive.

Human urine contains nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium—key nutrients that are essential for plant growth. When diluted appropriately, it can serve as a highly effective fertilizer that promotes plant health and enhances crop yield. It also acts as a pesticide due to its high urea content, which can help reduce pest infestations naturally, without the need for harmful chemicals. This not only reduces costs for small-scale farmers but also provides an opportunity for them to adopt more self-sustaining agricultural practices.

The idea of using human urine in agriculture may seem novel to many, but it has roots in traditional farming practices. In many African communities, human urine, combined with ash, has been used for centuries to protect crops from pests and disease.

Many farmers, particularly those growing crops such as bananas, have reported a noticeable reduction in diseases that previously plagued their crops. This includes common banana diseases like Banana Xanthomonas Wilt (BXW), which causes significant yield loss. By incorporating human urine, often mixed with ash, farmers have observed a reduction in these diseases, resulting in healthier crops and increased yields.

While the use of human urine at both fertilizer and pesticide in agriculture is still in its early stages, there is a growing body of evidence to support its effectiveness. However, while the results have been promising, it is important to note that this approach is still in the trial stages. The use of human urine in agriculture requires careful management, as improper use can lead to issues like nutrient imbalances or contamination of crops. More research and trials are needed to refine the process and establish best practices.

Wali Christopher Magala, a small-scale farmer and former extension worker, attests to the effectiveness of human urine, stating that it improves soil health by increasing nutrient availability and moisture retention. “Fermented urine contains 95% water, keeping the soil moist even during dry seasons. Unlike synthetic fertilizers that degrade the soil, urine-based fertilizers maintain soil health and productivity in the long run,” he explained.

Ggwayambadde Fred Mukasa, a smallholder farmer in Kasaana village, Nyendo-Mukungwe division in Masaka City, who has practiced agroecology for years, noted that traditional farming methods were far more sustainable.

“Our ancestors understood that covering grass with soil rather than spraying chemicals preserved soil fertility. Today, we are in a hurry, using herbicides that kill everything, even the microorganisms that sustain the soil. It is a dangerous path,” he cautioned.

Expert Perspective on Soil Health and Sustainable Agriculture:

Interviewed for this publication, Dr. Stephen Katende Serunjogi, a principal technician at Makerere University College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, pointed out that most smallholder farmers lack knowledge on proper fertilizer application, leading to negative outcomes.

“Soil fertility tests are crucial before applying fertilizers. Without them, farmers misuse synthetic fertilizers, resulting in poor soil health. Organic manure and natural fertilizers offer better long-term benefits by improving nutrient retention and microbial activity in the soil,” he noted.

Serunjogi emphasized that organic solutions help rejuvenate soil structure, aeration, and nutrient retention, ensuring sustainability in agricultural production. “The misconception that only synthetic fertilizers can boost yields must be corrected. Organic inputs improve soil resilience and foster long-term productivity,” he added.

Uganda must strengthen enforcement of existing regulations, invest in farmer education on alternative methods, and encourage organic solutions such as green manure, compost manure and human urine-based fertilizers. These could help mitigate the dangers posed by synthetic chemicals.