In a rapidly transforming Uganda, where the hospitality industry is witnessing an impressive surge in state-of-the-art hotels and world-class infrastructure, Uganda’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Tom Butime, has called for a crucial alignment between this boom and the cultivation of highly skilled, service-oriented professionals in the industry.

Speaking at the close of Uganda’s first-ever National Hospitality Skills Competition, Hon. Butime emphasized that the country’s burgeoning hospitality sector must be supported by a workforce capable of providing impeccable service, ensuring that the evolving industry remains competitive on a global scale.

The three-day event, held from February 12 to 14, 2025, at the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) in Jinja City, was a collaborative effort between UHTTI, World Skills Uganda, the International Labour Organization (ILO), Enabel, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities (MTWA), and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

Under the theme “Tastes of Uganda,” the competition brought together an impressive array of stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality industries, including government officials, academia, industry leaders, and top professionals from renowned hospitality institutions.

Hon. Butime, while acknowledging the impressive strides in infrastructure development in Jinja City, highlighted that the city’s growing hospitality infrastructure—evidenced by landmarks such as the Nile Bridge and the ongoing developments at the Source of the Nile—presents vast opportunities for young Ugandans.

He emphasized that to capitalize on these opportunities, institutions like UHTTI play a pivotal role in producing highly skilled professionals who can effectively fill positions in newly established hotels, lodges, and tourism-related businesses.

“Jinja is improving—20 years ago, 10 years ago, 5 years ago, and today, the transformation is undeniable,” said Hon. Butiime. “Look at the Nile Bridge and the developments happening at the Source of the Nile. Once these projects are complete, the face of Jinja will change dramatically. UHTTI is already contributing significantly to this transformation, producing professionals who are ready to meet the demands of this growing sector. It’s crucial that institutions across Uganda focus on improving training and increasing the number of skilled professionals who can fill these new positions.”

The Minister’s comments align with Uganda’s ambitious tourism goals outlined in the National Development Plan (NDP) IV. The government, he said, has committed substantial resources to the establishment of world-class training facilities aimed at bridging the critical skills gap in the tourism sector. This strategy supports the country’s vision of increasing tourism revenue from $1.5 billion to $50 billion over the next 15 years—an ambitious target intended to significantly transform Uganda’s economy and propel it toward sustainable socio-economic development.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Hospitality Professionals

The National Hospitality Skills Competition was designed not only to showcase the talents of Uganda’s youth but also to motivate them to consider careers in tourism and hospitality as viable and rewarding options. The competition targeted young people between the ages of 17 and 23, referred to as “early career” entrants in the industry, and provided them with a platform to demonstrate the skills they had acquired in vocational training.

The competition highlighted the importance of culinary tourism, showcasing how food plays a key role in enhancing the visitor experience. It also underscored the need for a service-oriented workforce capable of delivering error-free, world-class service to tourists. Through these competitions, young Ugandans were able to demonstrate their abilities in four main categories: Cookery, Pastry & Bakery, Restaurant Service, and Floristry.

“Tourists are always looking for authentic culinary experiences, especially when paired with the thrill of wildlife and adventure,” noted Richard Kawele, Principal of UHTTI. “This competition not only helps enhance the skills of the youth but also contributes to the overall development of Uganda’s tourism sector by ensuring that we have the right professionals to deliver exceptional service to international guests.”

The hospitality industry in Uganda employs approximately 667,600, with women accounting for 68 percent of the workforce. It represents 6.7 percent of the country’s total job market, according to MTWA. Given these statistics, the National Hospitality Skills Competition serves as a timely and significant initiative in promoting the development of the workforce within this key sector.

Eight vocational training institutions participated in the event, including prestigious institutions like Victoria University, Kyambogo University, the Culinary School in Ntinda, UHTTI, Pearl Crest Institute, Nawayago Institute, Nile Vocational Institute, and ILO. The participants competed across the four categories, each designed to showcase the specialized skills required to excel in the hospitality industry.

In the Cookery category, participants displayed their precision, creativity, and flair in crafting mouthwatering dishes, while the Pastry & Bakery category showcased incredible artistry and technical expertise in creating delicate pastries and baked goods.

The Restaurant Service category focused on the importance of etiquette, precision, and guest relations, while the Floristry competition demonstrated the participants’ ability to create stunning floral arrangements that added charm and elegance to any event.

The Results: A Celebration of Excellence

The results of the competition were eagerly anticipated and celebrated by all involved. In the Cookery category, ILO emerged as the overall winner, followed by UHTTI as the first runner-up and Nile Vocational Institute as the second runner-up. In Pastry & Bakery, UHTTI claimed the top spot, with Culinary School securing the first runner-up position and ILO finishing second. The Restaurant Service category saw UHTTI triumph, followed by ILO in second place, with UHTTI again securing the top honors for Floristry.

Expert Insights: The Future of Uganda’s Hospitality Industry

Several experts shared their insights on the significance of the competition and the broader implications for Uganda’s tourism sector.

Semakula Samora, Quality Assurance Manager at the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), emphasized the importance of a standardized curriculum across institutions to ensure that graduates meet the diverse needs of the hospitality industry. “There are significant gaps in areas like kitchen operations and restaurant service,” Samora noted. “We need to align our curricula to address these gaps and provide tourists with seamless, error-free service.”

Evans Lwanga, the Chief Technical Advisor – ILO PROSPECTS Uganda spoke about the critical role of skills development in ensuring the sector’s continued growth and success. “By providing young people with the opportunity to showcase their talents, we are not only fostering their personal growth but also contributing to the growth of the tourism industry,” Lwanga remarked.

Richard Kawele, Principal of UHTTI, highlighted the role of culinary tourism in promoting Uganda as a premier destination for tourists. “When our students are able to demonstrate their skills, they not only build confidence but also enhance the global reputation of Uganda’s hospitality industry,” Kawele said.

As the event drew to a close, there was a strong sense of optimism about the future of Uganda’s hospitality and tourism sector. Minister Butime’s call to action was clear: the impressive growth of the sector must be matched by a commitment to professional service and the continued development of Uganda’s young talent. The National Hospitality Skills Competition is just the beginning, and with continued investment in education and vocational training, Uganda has the potential to become a leading hub for hospitality excellence in Africa.