UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo clarified that this qualification will be recorded on transcripts and certificates as Result 1. Candidates who did not meet the requirements, such as failing to sit for some compulsory subjects, missing a minimum of eight subjects, or lacking Project Work scores, will receive Result 2 on their transcripts.

A candidate who scores only Achievement Level E in all subjects will receive Result 3. “Candidates with Result 2 and Result 3 do not qualify for a UCE certificate,” Odongo emphasized.

The results highlighted that girls outperformed boys in English, Christian Religious Education, and Art and Design under the new curriculum. However, boys had a higher proportion of candidates in the top performance categories in subjects such as History, Political Education, Geography, Mathematics, Agriculture, Chemistry, and Biology.

Exceptional performance was observed in Art and Design, History, Political Education, Agriculture, and Mathematics. However, subjects with the highest proportion of candidates performing at the elementary level (below basic) included Physics, followed by Chemistry and English.

Examiners noted several challenges, particularly in Science practical assessments, where candidates struggled to interpret scenarios, connect materials to real-life applications, and analyze experimental results.

“In English and other foreign languages, common difficulties included inadequate vocabulary, poor paraphrasing skills, and weak comprehension,” Odongo stated.

For subjects with speaking assessments, candidates demonstrated a reasonable understanding of scenarios but faced challenges in applying problem-solving skills to real-life situations. Odongo emphasized the need for enhanced teacher guidance in this area, as problem-solving is a critical competency in the curriculum.

Odongo attributed the improvement in student performance to the competency-based curriculum, which prioritizes practical skills and workforce readiness. “This curriculum is designed to equip students with the necessary competencies to navigate the challenges of the 21st century,” he remarked. “We are confident that our students are now better prepared for the workforce and can contribute positively to society.”

The results further showed that female candidates slightly outperformed their male counterparts, with 50.7% of females qualifying for the certificate compared to 49.3% of males.

Additionally, UNEB reported a significant reduction in absenteeism, with only 0.6% of candidates missing the exam—an improvement from previous years when absenteeism rates were notably higher.

Summary of Key Statistics; Total candidates:359,417 Candidates qualifying for UCE certificate: 350,146 (98.05%) Female candidates qualifying: 182,284 (50.7%) Male candidates qualifying:177,133 (49.3%) Absenteeism rate: 0.6%

Overall, the UCE results under the new competency-based curriculum highlight the positive impact of educational reforms.