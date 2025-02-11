Kasambya Village, Kakumiro District, Uganda,10th February 2025- The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd, the company leading the development of Uganda’s crude oil export pipeline, has donated a chain-link fence to Busanga Primary School in Kasambya Village, Katikara Sub- County, Kakumiro District as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Busanga Primary School, a government-aided co-educational institution, is located approximately 300 meters from the Main Camp and Pipe Yard-1 (MCPY1). The school currently serves 635 learners.

The fence was officially handed over by EACOP Deputy Managing Director & GM UG – John Bosco Habumugisha during a ceremony held at the school.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Habumugisha highlighted the importance of the new fence in enhancing safety and security for the school children. “The fence will safeguard the school grounds, provide a secure space for extracurricular activities, deter intruders, and bring peace of mind to the community.” He remarked.

“Education is a fundamental right and creating a safe and secure environment is essential for effective learning. We are proud to contribute to Busanga Primary School in such a meaningful way. This donation is part of our broader commitment to strengthening Uganda’s education sector.” He added.

In line with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Performance Standard 1, which requires projects to assess social risks associated with their proximity to communities and public facilities, this initiative addresses safety concerns for pupils, staff, and school property. It also aims to create a conducive learning environment.

The school’s headteacher, Josephine Kiiza, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the school community. “This donation is transformative for us,” she said. “The new fence ensures that our children can learn and play in a secure environment. We are immensely thankful for this partnership with EACOP.”

This project was a collaborative effort between the company, local authorities, and the community. Looking ahead, EACOP remains committed to supporting local schools and investing in Uganda’s future by prioritizing education initiatives.