The United States Embassy in Kinshasa has issued an urgent security alert, advising all American citizens to leave the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) immediately due to the worsening security situation.

The advisory, released on February 3, 2025, comes amid escalating violence in the east, where the M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, has taken control of Goma, a strategic city near the Rwandan border. The capture of Goma has deepened the already strained relations between Kinshasa and Kigali, pushing the region further toward instability.

Tensions between the DRC and Rwanda have been at boiling point for months, with Kinshasa repeatedly accusing Kigali of sponsoring M23 rebels to destabilize the country.

The fall of Goma has only fueled these allegations, with Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi vowing to reclaim the city and accusing Rwanda of waging an undeclared war against his country.

Kigali, in turn, has dismissed the accusations, insisting that the conflict is an internal Congolese matter. However, Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s recent remarks at the Extraordinary Summit of East African Heads of State have only added fuel to the fire.

During the summit, Kagame not only denied Rwanda’s involvement but also lashed out at regional leaders, questioning their sincerity in resolving the crisis. He accused the international community of hypocrisy, pointing out that while they raise concerns over the humanitarian crisis in the DRC, they have ignored the persecution of Congolese Tutsis, whom he claims are being forced into Rwanda. His statement, coupled with Rwanda’s military buildup along the border, has raised fears of a broader regional confrontation.

The tensions are not just between Kinshasa and Kigali. South Africa has also found itself entangled in the dispute, following a sharp exchange between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Kagame on X/ Twitter. After Ramaphosa condemned the instability caused by M23, Kagame responded in a defiant tone, suggesting that South Africa should bring its forces into the fight if it felt so strongly about the issue.

This online exchange has only deepened diplomatic cracks, with South Africa reaffirming its commitment to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) military mission in the DRC, a force that has been actively fighting M23 rebels.

The U.S. embassy’s evacuation order signals a major shift in Washington’s assessment of the situation. Historically, such alerts precede either a dramatic escalation of violence or a major geopolitical shift.

When the U.S. issued similar warnings in Afghanistan in 2021, it was followed by the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul. In early 2022, a similar advisory was given in Ukraine before Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Now, with M23 tightening its grip on eastern DRC and regional tensions growing, many fear that the conflict could spiral into a wider war.

U.S. citizens still in Kinshasa are being urged to ensure their travel documents are in order, pack only essential belongings, and leave via commercial flights while they are still available. The embassy has made it clear that it will not be able to conduct visa interviews or provide routine services, a clear sign that Washington does not expect a quick resolution to the crisis. The embassy has also advised those unable to leave immediately to stockpile food, water, and medicine in case of prolonged instability in the capital.

With diplomatic ties between Kinshasa and Kigali deteriorating, and Rwanda’s relationship with Pretoria turning sour, the Great Lakes region is on edge.

The U.S. withdrawal from Kinshasa suggests that the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days. If M23 consolidates its hold over Goma, Kinshasa may be forced to respond militarily, increasing the likelihood of direct confrontation with Rwanda.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s growing involvement through SADC could further complicate matters, especially if diplomatic clashes with Rwanda escalate.

There are also concerns over border crossings. While the U.S. embassy has stated that border points remain open, there is no guarantee that this will continue. Rwanda has in the past closed its borders with the DRC during heightened tensions, and with the current hostility, a repeat of this scenario is highly likely. Meanwhile, Uganda, which has a complex relationship with both Kinshasa and Kigali, may also come under pressure to take a side in the conflict.

The security alert has raised fears of potential chaos in Kinshasa itself. While much of the conflict is centered in the east, anti-Rwanda sentiment in the capital is growing. Previous episodes of unrest have seen angry mobs target businesses and properties owned by people suspected of having links to Rwanda. If Kinshasa residents believe their government is not doing enough to push back against M23, the risk of riots and looting could rise significantly.

As international airlines continue operating flights out of Kinshasa, the U.S. government has urged its citizens to take advantage of commercial options while they are still available.

However, should the situation deteriorate further, options for evacuation may become limited, leaving many stranded in an increasingly volatile environment. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the DRC’s crisis remains contained or explodes into a full-scale regional conflict.