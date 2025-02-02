The NRM Secretary General, Rt Hon. Richard Todwong, has called on Ugandans to embrace President Yoweri Museveni’s message of household income generation and also elect leaders who align with the NRM’s socio-economic transformation.

While addressing party members who had gathered for the NRM Baraza in Obiya Laroo Ward, Gulu City yesterday, SG Todwong emphasized the importance of electing leaders who can effectively communicate the people’s needs to the government, ensuring service delivery and development.

“It is your leaders’ job to front your issues to the government. When you elect opposition leaders into office, they often fail to effectively communicate your needs because they are busy criticising and insulting the people in government who are supposed to address those needs,” Todwong said.

He revealed that the NRM government has implemented various programs, like the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and the Youth Livelihood Programs, to empower households economically.

“These programs are designed to ensure every family has the tools and resources they need to improve their livelihoods,” he added.

During the Baraza, Todwong received over 100 former members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) who defected to the NRM party.

He thanked the party members for embracing the Register membership update exercise in big numbers.