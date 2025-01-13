The African Development Bank Group, the World Bank Group, the African Union, and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania will host a pivotal Energy Summit on January 27 and 28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

This high-level summit will bring together African Heads of State and Government, private sector leaders, development partners, sector experts, and civil society organizations to address one of Africa’s most pressing challenges: the lack of electricity access.

Currently, nearly 600 million Africans live without electricity, accounting for 83 percent of the global energy deficit. This widespread energy poverty is a barrier to development, stifling economic growth, education, healthcare, and opportunities for millions of individuals across the continent.

Accelerating the pace of electrification has become an urgent priority, and the mission to bring electricity to millions of underserved communities is now within reach.

The World Bank and the African Development Bank, in collaboration with various development partners, have embarked on a critical initiative known as Mission 300, which aims to expand electricity access to 300 million people across Africa by 2030. Launched in April 2024, Mission 300 represents a monumental effort to address the electricity gap by significantly increasing infrastructure investments and implementing comprehensive policy reforms throughout the continent’s electricity supply chain.

Why Mission 300 Matters:

The significance of Mission 300 cannot be overstated. Almost half of Africa’s population, approximately 600 million people, currently live without reliable electricity. This gap represents not only a moral and developmental challenge but also an economic one, as access to electricity is fundamental to modern economic activities, industrialization, and improved standards of living.

Mission 300 is designed to close this electricity access gap by focusing on the rapid expansion of electrification, leveraging both public and private sector investments.

The initiative will involve large-scale infrastructure projects to provide reliable and affordable electricity, especially in rural and underserved areas. In addition, it will seek to improve governance, regulatory frameworks, and policy reforms essential for scaling up energy access across the continent.

At the summit, African Heads of State will make commitments to support this bold initiative, with the goal of securing political buy-in at the highest levels of government. The summit will also serve as a platform to crowd in private sector financing and additional resources for energy access, alongside fast-tracking the policy reforms that are necessary to unlock Africa’s energy potential.

The Africa Energy Summit is not only about policy and investment; it is about collaboration. Representatives from international financial institutions, such as the African Development Bank and the World Bank, alongside leaders from the private sector and non-governmental organizations, will discuss how to align efforts, share best practices, and secure the necessary resources to achieve Mission 300.

Civil society organizations and academic institutions will also have a seat at the table, ensuring that the voices of affected communities, as well as research and innovation, are integral to the solutions proposed.

By bringing together these diverse stakeholders, the summit aims to forge a collective commitment to universal electrification and to take tangible steps towards making electricity accessible to all African people.