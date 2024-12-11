The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has tasked the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) in Bugisu and Bukedi sub regions to work towards ensuring that they eliminate corruption in their areas of jurisdiction.

“I urge you to continue fighting hard to eliminate these instances in your districts but especially for you to personally avoid any involvement in the same,” she said.

The Minister made the remarks today while closing a 3-day capacity building workshop for the RDCs/RCCs, Deputy RDCs/RCCs, Assistant RDCs/RCCs, DISOs and RISOs in Bugisu and Bukedi subregions at Wash and Wills Hotel, Mbale City.

According to Hon. Babalanda, the Office of the President is the champion of a corrupt-free country and they don’t entertain or work with corrupt staff.

“If you are caught red-handed, no one will defend you. You will be individually subjected to the full course of the law just like any other Ugandan,” the Minister warned.

“I invite you to learn from the fountain of honor; His Excellency the President who constantly makes reference to the Constitution in every action and decision he takes. Yet as President you would assume he would act the other way, like those he succeeded. You must follow the law and be guided by it,” she added.

She also rallied the RDCs to sensitise the masses to embrace government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) to fight poverty and create wealth.

Additionally, Babalanda reminded the RDCs and DISOs that the President is visiting Bugisu in the coming days and they should be well prepared to receive him.

“If you listen to him carefully, the President is offering very good advice to the people. And if you follow our guidance, as chief mobilizers in your respective districts and cities; you don’t have to worry about managing these visits. I request you to emphasize teamwork so that you all benefit from your collective successes and achievements,” she explained.

“I wish to thank the people of Bukedi for hosting the President while on his tour of PDM performance in the area. This was a successful visit and I congratulate our staff from the offices of the RDC and DISO for a job well done. As the Presidency we did not observe any anomalies.”

Hon. Babalanda also reiterated her call to the RDCs and the ISO staff to work as a team in order to be able to achieve their core mandates.

“You need to work as brothers and sisters and not as competitors in the same office. I once again congratulate you for attending this training and I do hope you have gained a great deal from the sessions,” she said.

“I however thank those of you who have completely adjusted your working environments to allow for team work and cordial relationships. We are already seeing the fruits of this.”

The Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO), Col. Emmy Katabazi tasked the RDCs and DISOs to ensure total security of Uganda.

“Uganda is the centre of gravity in Africa and we should be able to contribute to the strategic security of the continent,” he said.

“Do you share a vision of a united East Africa? When you see your peasants fighting for a boundary, there’s an issue. If the boundary shifts what do you lose? Nationality or what? Where do we put our energy?” he further inquired.

Col. Katabazi also urged the participants to intensify sensitization of masses to fully embrace government poverty alleviation programs like the PDM and Emyooga so that the government is able to achieve its goals of socio-economic transformation in the country.

“The President is touring the whole country assessing the performance of PDM but you as the RDC do you have beneficiaries you have guided or you are busy only arresting the Parish Chiefs for stealing the PDM money and quarreling with boda bodas that they have parked badly on the streets,” he said.

“As the Representative of the President, you should ensure that government programs are implemented. UPE schools statistics tell us we have 12 million learners but when you go to the schools, the learners are not there. And you are an RDC there?”

Furthermore, Col. Katabazi cautioned the RDC against failing the President by sleeping on their jobs.

“The moment you leave the office without an intelligence report from the DISO , then you are not an RDC but a tourist. If you are dropped you are dropped because you slept on the job,” he noted.

The Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe informed the Minister that the workshop is aimed at reminding the RDCs about their core mandates of supervision, monitoring and effective representation of the Central Government and H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda.

She also noted that the workshop aims at refocusing the commissioners to critical and prioritised government programs, policies and projects where they should adhere to set objectives and ultimate goals.

“You instructed that we also equip the RDCs and DISOs with more appropriate skills and tools to enhance their operations in their respective areas of jurisdiction,” she noted.

During the workshop, Maj. Asiimwe revealed that the participants were taken through various topics on security, monitoring and evaluation, mobilisation,revolutionary methods of work,among others.

“We also had an in depth heart to heart discussion with the participants.”