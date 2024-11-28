President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged East African leaders to prioritize economic and political integration, warning that failure to unite could jeopardize the region’s future development.

He made the remarks today during a meeting with Rt. Hon. Amason Kingi Jeffah, the Speaker of the Senate of Kenya, and his delegation at State House Entebbe.

Highlighting the challenges of disjointed efforts, President Museveni expressed disappointment over the reluctance of some East African leaders to embrace integration, which he said has slowed the region’s progress. He emphasized that collaboration among East African states is critical to achieving sustainable development.

President Museveni pointed out that Uganda historically relied on imports from Kenya for essential goods. However, recent advancements in Uganda’s manufacturing sector, including products like processed milk and maize flour, demonstrate the potential of economic self-reliance. Nevertheless, he stressed that broader economic integration is vital to harnessing the strengths of each member state and advancing collective growth.

The President also highlighted economic specialization as a cornerstone of integration.

He advised Ugandans to adopt more sustainable farming practices, such as growing upland rice instead of cultivating rice in environmentally fragile swamps. He suggested that Uganda could import rice from Tanzania in exchange for exporting its own specialized products, creating mutual benefits through trade.

Speaker Kingi expressed deep gratitude to President Museveni for his unwavering commitment to East African unity, emphasizing that integration is the only path to lasting development for the region.

The meeting was also attended by Kenya’s Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Joash Maangi, and some Kenyan senators.

This discussion reaffirmed President Museveni’s vision of a united East Africa, capable of competing on the global stage. His call to action comes at a time when regional unity is crucial for addressing common challenges and unlocking the region’s economic potential.