President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reiterated his call for political and economic integration if the people of Africa are to achieve sustainable prosperity.

According to the President, the United States of America is prosperous because of political and economic integration as compared to Latin America which is limping economically with its abundant resources due to fragmentation.

“What caused the difference between the USA and Latin America ? In my view, the answer is political and economic integration vs fragmentation. If you fragment the market, you have this small market of Uganda , Kenya, that is where the problem is,” he said.

The President who was in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, made the remarks today during the Ateker cultural Festival celebrations held in Soroti City Sports Ground.

The three-day event (27th – 29th, November, 2024) is running under the theme: “ Celebrating Shared Heritage, Forging a Path Towards Peace, Prosperity and Cultural Renaissance” and this year’s festival is intended to consolidate peace, team building and celebration of unity as well exploring the economic opportunities among the Ateker community.

The annual festival brings together the Ateker Communities of Nyangatom of Ethiopia, Topotha, Bari and Torit of South Sudan, the Iteso, Karamojong, Jie, Dodoth, Kumam, Langi and Kakwa of Uganda, the Masai of Tanzania and the Turkana and Masai of Kenya.

President Museveni explained that political and economic integration among similar and linked people done appropriately ,means strength and prosperity while political and market fragmentation means weakness and misery on account of poverty and insecurity.

“That is why our National Resistance Movement which started as a student movement in the 1960s, distilled the four ideological principles which are Patriotism,Pan-Africanism, Socio-economic transformation and democracy,” he said.

“For Patriotism, you should love Uganda, love Kenya for your prosperity. If you think your tribe is more important than Ethiopia, you are an enemy of your tribe because you are endangering the interests of your tribe. Your tribe needs Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan if it is to be prosperous. You should love Africa because the internal market of your country is not enough so you need the market of Africa. That is why from the very beginning the second principle of the NRM was Pan-Africanism,” he added.

On the other hand, President Museveni underscored the importance of Socio-economic transformation in societies.

“The community needs to undergo metamorphosis from a non-money traditional way of life to a money economy and democracy to ensure that people hold leaders accountable and they are elected by them.”

Furthermore, the President reminded the Ateker people of the three historical missions that were put in place by Pan-Africanists to protect the interests of the African people.

He listed the three historical means as creating prosperity, promoting strategic security and brotherhood “undugu”.

He said with prosperity, adult people should get involved in producing a good or a service and sell it sustainably.

“The second historical mission that we identified was strategic security whereby Africans have the ability to defend themselves against any threat from wherever. I’m glad that we revived the East African Treaty and it provides for the creation of the Common Market , the Customary union, the monetary union and eventually the political Federation,” he pointed out.

“I’m also glad that the African leaders finally agreed on the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA). Push for the consolidation of that effort because it addresses the aspect of the African people’s prosperity through market integration.”

Additionally, President Museveni encouraged the present generation to push for this insurance for the survival of the black race. He said in order for the black race to survive and thrive, it needs a centre of gravity.

He also commended the Ateker people for taking a step in the right direction of coming together as a similar group in the form of brotherhood to promote the interests of Africans.

“You are reminding yourselves that you are similar people ,the colonial borders notwithstanding,” he noted.

“You the Ateker people are addressing the third historical mission of undugu here in Soroti. I encourage you to continue. The similarities and linkages among the African people make it easy for Africa to integrate inorder to achieve the first two historical missions,” he noted.

“Apart from the linkages and the similarities among the 1.5 billion Africans, we in East Africa and the Great Lakes have the additional advantage of Swahili, a non-tribal Bantu dialect that can be used to unite all this area.”

President Museveni also urged the Ateker people like the Karamojong to work with their respective governments to create peace.

“Remove the guns and work for peace. Then deal with the challenge of water. Once we have peace and water, it will be easier for you to abandon nomadism.”

The Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo informed the President that the festival is a celebration of unity, cultural heritage and shared dreams.

“I’m humbled by the spirit of togetherness demonstrated by your physical presence here today,” she said.

The Vice President also noted that the Ateker reunion festival is an annual event that brings together Ateker language speaking communities spanning across diverse ethnic groups from Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

“Consequently, this festival serves as a vibrant testament of the reunion of the communities after decades of over 136 years of separation. Ateker people share linguistic and cultural ties and the purpose of this festival is to celebrate and strengthen the bonds that tie us together as Africans,”H.E Alupo explained.

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the traditions, heritage, shared customs, values and shared future. Uganda is extremely honored to host this unique festival for the very first time.”

The Patron of Ateker people in Africa and former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, H.E Hailemariam Desalegn expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his leadership and commitment in making this highly esteemed event possible.

“I’m honoured to stand before you today at this vibrant celebration of the cultural festival of the Ateker people. This festival is a testament to our shared heritage, our resilience and the enduring spirit of our ancestors,” he said.

“This festival highlights the unique beauty and diversity within our large family.”

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi thanked President Museveni for the support he has given to her Ministry to ensure that he refocuses them to prioritize the culture, the entertainment industry and to make sure that they market Uganda through culture.

“Today we have all seen that culture binds us together, gives us common values and strategies. With the unity exhibited here today, culture is the cornerstone that can make us strive and get unity,” she said.

The Paramount Chief (Emorimor) of Iteso Cultural Union, Papa Paul Sande Emolot on behalf of the Ateker people, thanked President Museveni for the generous support he has provided to ensure that the function is a success.

The Emorimor also commended the President for his efforts in bringing security and peace in the Teso sub region, Karamoja and beyond.

“Your Excellency, this region has lagged behind because of unsafe borders and as you are aware this community lives in a very potential place where there are a lot of resources. It is our humble request that you extend to your colleagues of the neighboring countries to support the women peace activists, elders and the youths in promoting peace. We would like to urge you to give us maximum support to ensure the peace caravans move to all the communities of Teso, Karamoja and beyond,” he said.

“Your Excellency, once that is achieved, we shall go to the next stage to establish trade within the Ateker community. Your Excellency, there are a lot of resources within the Ateker region.”

The event was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, religious Cultural leaders, among others.