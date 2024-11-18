The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, marked the World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Crash Victims with a call to action for all Ugandans to play a role in improving road safety.

General Katumba, while addressing the gathering at the memorial function setup at Namayiba Bus Park on Sunday, reiterated that everybody has a share of the burden in combatting the problems of road accidents which are on a sharp rise in Uganda.

“Today, we reflect on an issue that affects us all the devastating impact of road accidents,” Gen Wamala said. “Road crashes cause loss of life, disabilities, and emotional trauma, leaving a ripple effect on families and communities.” He further pointed out that the increasing fatalities, with 4,635 deaths last year and 3,241 already this year, demonstrate the urgent need for action. We must address this global crisis together,” he said.

As part of the United Nations’ initiative, Uganda has pledged to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030. However, the minister stressed that this could only be achieved through collective responsibility. “Road safety is a shared duty,” he remarked. “It is not enough to rely on law enforcement alone; each road user must adhere to traffic laws and exercise caution.”

The minister also pressed for broader involvement of corporate entities, media, and religious bodies to advocate for road safety. He commended organizations like the Nile Breweries, NBS Television, and the Inter-Religious Council for their collaboration but stressed the importance of greater involvement, mostly because the Christmas period is fast approaching.

Gen Wamala mentioned that the primary aspects of accident minimization are already the practice which is in the form of the complete checking of the vehicles, and the strict enforcement of the provision of no drinking and driving.

Another important component is strategic travel planning during the holiday period thus avoiding the rush. He also expressed that transport companies should play a crucial role in reducing driver fatigue, a known risk factor, by the application of relief driver systems.

On the emergency response towards accident victims , the minister condemned the exploitation of the victims, and he stated that there is a need for social adaptation to the symptom of all-embracing empathy. He informed that one of the measures will be the inflow of more ambulances on major highways.

Transport Commissioner, Winstone Katushabe, of the Ministry of Transport, Regulation and Safety added to the minister’s call and said that in addition to the ministry’s efforts to reduce road accidents, they are introducing an intelligence-based transport management system and fine issuance protocols.

“Vehicle owners should also transfer their titles when selling vehicles to avoid future liabilities,” said the commissioner.

Regarding motorcycles, he highlighted new regulations that require motorcycle dealers to provide two helmets with each sale, with plans to enforce this through the National Bureau of Standards.

Director of Traffic and Road Safety, Nuwabiine Lawrance also highlighted the efforts of the Traffic Police, who, through research and data collection, have gathered essential information on road safety. He appealed to the public to listen to the traffic police and underscored the responsibility of urban authorities, criticizing their failure to follow ministerial directives, such as removing roadside markets that obstruct traffic.

“We have to admit, that pedestrians take the second place in road accident deaths after motorcyclists, this includes those doing business on roadsides. We have had it with seeing the mass of people who are daily disabled as a result of these scuffles. This hurts labor productivity and the general economic development of the country as well,” he said.

He added that Road users are human beings, full of contradictions and stubbornness, and need a comprehensive monitoring system to change their behavior. “It’s not enough to build good roads and put up signposts. Road users need to see enforcement only then will they behave responsibly.”

The clergymen who participated in the commemoration, such as the Vicar General of the Kampala Archdiocese, Msgr. Charles Kasibante, and Sheikh Mohammed Ali Waiswa from the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, held the ground. The two agreed that the Ugandans should remember to make God their priority when travelling. They brought to attention that all the fuelled engines, vehicles, and machines, have the chance to cause accidents and even deaths if they are not controlled with proper care and responsibility.