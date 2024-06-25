Dr. Akankwasa Barirega, the executive director, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has said wetland encroachers face up to 12 years imprisonment or a fine of 600 million Uganda shillings or both if proved guilty by competent courts of Law.

Dr. Akankwasa made the remarks while addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday. He said NEMA’s ongoing operation to evict wetland encroaches is targeting a total of 315 marked houses, whose owners have already been served with what he termed as; “wetland restoration orders”.

“If you know that you are in a wetland, please vacate peacefully and you may not be prosecuted,” he said.

He castigated social media rumors that the recently evicted people in Lubiji Wetland in Wakiso District had lived in the area for over 60 years.

“We have satellite images which show that people started encroaching on Lubiji wetland from 2011, where the pick encroachment happened in 2012”, he added.

Dr. Akankwasa said preserving wetlands is very important to guarantee the availability of the clean water, consumed by human beings and animals. He in addition said; wetlands are home to many bird species and insects that pollinate the wild plants needed for human and wildlife existence.

“No amount of money can buy the rainfall needed for Agriculture activities or the oxygen we need for breathing”, he pointed out.

Asked by Journalists on where NEMA was when people were encroaching on Lubiji wetland, Dr. Akankwasa said the mandate of supervising wetlands lies with Local Governments and the Ministry of Water and Environment.

“NEMA currently has 65 staff that cannot be spread across the entire country to apprehend wetland encroachers”, he further explained.

According to Dr. Akankwasa, NEMA’s primary role is to coordinate the various sister Government Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) mandated with the role of protecting the environment.