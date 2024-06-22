Brig Gen. Stephen Mugerwa took over as the new Deputy Division Commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) 2nd Infantry Division during a handover ceremony at the division’s headquarters in Makenke, Mbarara City, on June 21, 2024.

Brig Gen. Paul Muhanguzi, the Division Commander, presided over the ceremony and emphasized the importance of maintaining training, vigilance, and coordination with other security agencies. “Troops must train and maintain combat readiness to counter the evolving terrain of warfare,” he said.

Brig Gen. Mugerwa takes over from Col. Wilberforce Serunkuma, who has been redeployed as the Deputy Division Commander of the 3rd Infantry Division.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, including Col Armstrong Duga, Division Operations and Training Officer, Brigade Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and Heads of Department.

Maj Kiconco Tabaro, UPDF 2nd Division Public Information Officer, said the change in leadership will strengthen the division’s capabilities in maintaining peace and security in the country.

“Brig Gen Mugerwa’s appointment is a strategic move to enhance the division’s operational effectiveness,” Maj Kiconco said.