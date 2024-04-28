The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), the national intellectual property office, seized the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day to champion the cause of innovators crafting sustainable technologies.

This proclamation marked a pivotal moment in Uganda’s journey towards fostering creativity, protecting intellectual property rights, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Partnering with the Centre for Research in Energy and Energy Conservation (CREEC) at Makerere University, URSB embarked on a collaborative odyssey aimed at nurturing sustainable energy technologies, heralding a significant stride towards a cleaner, greener future.

At the heart of the commemorative celebrations stood the presence of Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, the Prime Minister of Uganda, who articulated the intrinsic link between innovation, intellectual property, and the realization of SDGs.

“Intellectual Property is a critical incentive for innovation and creativity,” she resolutely proclaimed, “Stories of how individuals and organizations find solutions to societal challenges are a powerful testament to our collective capacity to achieve the SDGs.”

Hon. Norbert Mao, the Minister of Justice & Constitutional Affairs, echoed these sentiments, underlining the pivotal role of intellectual property rights in combating climate change.

“Access to sustainable energy is not merely a luxury but a fundamental necessity for economic development,” he emphatically asserted, “Achieving this goal necessitates innovative approaches incentivized by robust intellectual property rights.”

Ambassador Francis Butagira, URSB’s Board Chairman, took to the podium to underscore the bureau’s unyielding commitment to fostering collaboration and compliance with intellectual property laws.

“URSB’s pledge to support innovators creating sustainable technologies underscores the paramount importance of collaboration,” he iterated, “in driving positive change and enhancing national competitiveness.”

Mercy Kainobwisho, the Executive Director of URSB, elucidated the bureau’s strategic focus on forging partnerships to realize Uganda’s vision of clean and innovative energy for all.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to protect and manage intellectual property,” she affirmed, “to foster creativity and innovation in environmentally acceptable energy sources.”

The festivities culminated in a riveting panel discussion, delving into the intricate nuances of leveraging intellectual property to ensure universal access to sustainable energy. Under the theme “Leveraging IP for Sustainable Energy,” the discussion facilitated a profound exchange of ideas among industry experts, policymakers, academia, and stakeholders, offering innovative strategies to address energy challenges and advance the SDGs.

By empowering innovators and fostering collaboration, URSB emerges as a beacon of hope, standing steadfast at the vanguard of driving positive change, championing sustainable development, and steering Uganda towards a future guided by innovation and social responsibility.