LONDON – The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) topped the shortlist for the Sustainable Development Goal 6 award at the ongoing Global Water Summit in London, United Kingdom

The SDG6 Champion Award recognizes organisations that have made significant contributions and have ambitious plans to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation.

Uganda’s NWSC was the only African utility organization to make the shortlist for this prestigious award.

The three-day Global Water Summit running from Monday, April 15- Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Sofitel London Heathrow in London is under the theme “Security for a Changing Planet”, focuses on water challenges in a world shaped by climate change, COVID-19, and a cost-of-living crisis.

The summit, a flagship annual water sector event renowned for its industry-leading agenda and the high concentration of water sector executives is being attended by up to 300 Water Leaders Group members, including CEOs from utilities in more than 30 countries.

The peer-to-peer network includes the most ambitious water utility CEOs from the world’s largest cities, which is aimed at brainstorming solutions to utility challenges, facilitating partnerships with finance institutions, and forging roadmaps for success.

NWSC’s blueprint strategy emerged as the best masterplan of all the 30 utilities that submitted their roadmaps, outlining transformative strategies to achieve their pledge.

The Ugandan utility was top of the shortlist alongside three other utilities, including Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority (Cambodia), Indah Water Konsortium (Malaysia), and Sanepar (Brazil).

Key among others, the NWSC’s scheme was ranked high for its innovative and ambitious qualities, including strategic motivation, financing, and efficiency reform strategies

Other areas include people engagement and environmental and social sustainability strategies.

Utility name Final score

1. NWSC (Uganda) 599

2. Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) (Malaysia) 587

3. Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná (Sanepar) (Brazil). 584

4. Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority (Cambodia). 572

5. Aguas Nuevas (Chile) 567

6. SADM (Mexico) 564

7. SEDAPAL (Peru) 560

8. Société de Distribution d’Eau de Côte d’Ivoire (SODECI) (Cote d’Ivoire) 559

9. Thua Thien Hue Water Supply Joint Stock Company (Vietnam) 557

20. Ghana Water Company Limited (Ghana) 538

11. Administración Nacional de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (ANDA) (El Salvador) 534

12. Faisalabad Water and Sanitation Agency (Pakistan) 520

13. Water District – Calamba (Philippines) 519

14. Kisumu Water (Kenya) 511

15. Águas da Região do Sul (Mozambique) 478

With support from the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Water and Environment, the Ministry of Finance, development partners, and other stakeholders, NWSC is committed to clean water and sanitation for all Ugandans.