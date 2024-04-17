The Uganda Government, through the Ministry of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees has lauded the Japanese Government, for supporting Refugees in Uganda access to food and other basic necessities.

The revelation was made by Hon. Lillian Aber, the State Minister for Refugee Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister, while addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Tuesday.

“I commend the Japanese Government for the remarkable generosity and commitment towards supporting refugees in Uganda. Japan’s unwavering support to the UN agencies intervening in this protracted refugee crises has made a profound difference in the lives of many who have been forcibly displaced from their homes”, said Hon. Aber.

Hon. Aber said Uganda is currently the largest refugee hosting country in Africa, with 1.66 million refugees and that; Uganda continues to provide safety and hope to those fleeing conflict and persecution within the region.

“As you are all aware, providing the basic needs for refugees is quite expensive. Japan has therefore continued to support by ensuring that vital services reach out to those who need it the most through their generous contribution”, she added.

The Japanese Ambassador, H.E. Sasayama Takuya, said from 2020 to date, Japan’s support to the World Food Program (WFP) stands at approximately US$ 11.4 million in grants including US$ 2.9 million in 2024 alone. He said these funds are earmarked for both humanitarian work within the refugee settlements and programmes aimed at reducing hunger and malnutrition in the Karamoja region.

“This funding will help to alleviate the food needs of refugees, support sexual and reproductive health for women and girls in refugee settlements and enable the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to support various services to the refugees. This support has not only saved lives but has also helped to restore dignity and hope to those who have lost so much”, said H.E. Sasayama.

Other contributions include 2,000 metric tonnes of Rice donated in February 2024, worth approximately UGX 8.5 billion to provide hot meals to about 50,000 refugees who will enter Uganda, as new arrivals in 2024 and 2025.

“UNHCR has also received US$ 2.4 million towards Uganda’s Country Refugee Response Plan for 2024. This, in addition to US$1.6 million and US$ 4 million received in 2022 and 2023 respectively, is a clear indication that the Government of Japan continues to cement its place as a key ally in humanitarian support to Uganda”, she further pointed out.