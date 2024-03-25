Rubanda, Uganda – Christians and clergy from Muko Catholic Church Parish have joined forces with local residents to advocate for the upgrade of Muko (NGO) Health Center III to a Health Center IV status.

This push gained momentum during a thanksgiving and fundraising event held in honor of Rubanda West County Member of Parliament, Moses Kamuntu Mwongyera. The event, which began with a mass led by Bishop Callist Rubaramira of the Kabale Diocese, aimed to raise funds to equip Muko Health Center III and meet the necessary standards for a Health Center IV designation.

Rev. Fr. Felix Odeda, Parish Priest of Muko Catholic Church, and Vincent Turihabwe Kibuye, Chairman of the Muko Catholic Church Parish Council, believe that achieving Health Center IV status would bring significant benefits to the community. Upgrading the facility would enable it to provide surgical services and establish an operating theater. This, along with other improvements, would significantly enhance the level of care available to the over 20,000 people who rely on the health center.

MP Kamuntu Mwongyera highlighted his personal connection to the facility, sharing a story about receiving treatment for measles there in 1995. He emphasized the health center’s critical role in treating accident victims and serving the Batwa community, an indigenous group in Uganda. Recognizing its importance, he pledged to actively advocate for its upgrade to a Health Center IV, with sufficient doctors to meet the growing needs of the community.

Dr. Abdon Birungi, the Rubanda District Health Officer, outlined the specific criteria required for attaining Health Center IV status. These requirements include the presence of an operating theater, qualified doctors on staff, and the capacity to perform emergency surgeries. Dr. Birungi also underscored the importance of a substantial patient population, adequate infrastructure, and sufficient human resources.

He advised the health center’s management team to submit a formal request to district officials. Once approved by the district, the request would then be forwarded to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health for final consideration.

The fundraising event yielded positive results. A total of 136 million Ugandan shillings was collected in cash, with an additional 60 million shillings pledged. According to Rev. Fr. Odeda, this brings the community closer to their target of 200 million shillings needed to furnish the facility and meet the upgrade requirements.